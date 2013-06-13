Hypnotherapist Jon Rhodes Claims That Subliminal Messages Can Be Used for Healing

Lancashire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2013 -- Most people have heard of subliminal messages. The most famous example being the experiment in the 1950's where sales of popcorn in a local cinema rose dramatically due to subliminal images of popcorn being flashed quicker than the conscious mind could see. This caused many countries to ban the use of subliminal advertising. However many leading brands still use methods which are very borderline subliminal. If you search Google you will see many examples of subliminal advertising being used today.



The good news is that subliminal science can also be used to help people with personal development. Positive affirmations have long been used to help people change their behaviours and attitudes in a positive way. Subliminal therapy takes this a step further.



Subliminal therapy can pass positive affirmations to a persons subconscious mind without them being consciously aware. This can massively increase the power of these suggestions.



Top UK clinical hypnotherapist Jon Rhodes from HypnoBusters is a big advocator of subliminal therapy.



“Your conscious mind is very good at rejecting positive affirmations. They often get blocked and don't get passed to the subconscious part mind that is responsible for forming your habits and urges.”



“So for example you might say to yourself 'I can achieve anything I set my mind to.' This is a great affirmation, but your conscious mind can block it my simply thinking “But I failed my exams at school.'”



“Subliminal therapy removes the chance of conscious blockage.”



This begs the question of why we have evolved to take in information this way.



“In the wild you may hear a faint sound of a predator through the sounds of the wind and rain. This gets passed on to your subconscious mind so that you react immediately. You haven't got time for conscious thought. A split second can be the difference between life and death.”



Subliminal therapy can typically be delivered in two ways, either audio or visual. Subliminal audios hide these positive affirmations within relaxing music or sounds of nature such as the sea or the rain. Visual subliminals are usually flashed quickly so your subconscious mind cannot see them but your conscious mind can.



Subliminal therapy is rapidly growing in popularity. MP3s can now be downloaded quickly, cheaply and discretely. If you have any issues that you want to clear up quickly and with the minimal of fuss, then subliminal therapy is a great option for you to try.



