Hypnotherapist Receives Tremendous Positive Reviews from Clients with Childhood Trauma and CPTSD

The environment children grow up in can have a huge impact on their adult life. Issues of neglect, negative self-image etc. can take a toll on their wellbeing when they grow up. The sessions by the award-winning hypnotherapist help people deal with these issues and improve their lives.



The Inner Child Healing Sessions are held one on one or in groups. They take clients on a journey where they meet their inner child and understand themselves better. Through the course they can experience the benefits of improved self-esteem and nature of their relationships. They can also heal from CPTSD, generational trauma, and learn to forgive themselves and others.



And these thoughtful sessions by Mark Stubbles have made their indelible mark with clients, who have returned with positive reviews. "Very inspiring talking with Mark and others on the course; really makes you look at where you have come from and why sometimes we behave the way we do. No fault / blaming etc. It's just really interesting. I think anyone with young children or even slightly older children would certainly benefit from the experience this course provides. My children are all grown up; I wish I had known more when they were younger," said Pat Wann, who had almost finished the course.



Karen Gregory, who finished the 8 week course said, "The exercises were really powerful. I have integrated my healed inner child and removed old negative scenarios from my mind. I feel confident and positive! This course is definitely worth attending." Mark Stubbles also offers initial consultation over a free call to those who want to get started with healing their inner child.



The award-winning clinical hypnotherapist, mindfulness practitioner, and master NLP is renowned for his online programs that have helped clients with diverse issues they face.



