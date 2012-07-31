Hypnotherapy San Diego: San Diego Hypnotherapist Reveals Has Personally Lost 40 lbs With Hypnosis Only

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2012 -- The hypnotherapist, Brenda McEachern has Lost 40 lbs with Hypnosis only. She can help You to reach your goal of losing weight in a healthy way, by using the Emotional Freedom Technique (EFT) combined with hypnosis.



Brenda McEachern is a transformational entrepreneur and a certified hypnotherapist, EFT Adv-CC, and Third Degree Reiki Master.



Brenda Is Originally from Michigan, moved to San Diego, California a couple of years ago.



Brenda Opened her Energy business in 2003 in MI, offered Reiki and Emotional Freedom Technique (EFT / Tapping) Within six months her business was Beginning to Grow and a Steady Rate.



Brenda teaches the Emotional Freedom Technique.



A few years ago Brenda took 720 hours of training for Hypnotherapy which has proven to be a wonderful addition to her tool box, helping people achieve their goals such as reducing stress, managing pain, lose weight, heal from emotional issues and relationships, drop phobias and much more.



“Brenda has personally lost 40 lbs with hypnosis only, and kept it off for almost a year”



As for the benefits of EFT with the hypnosis, this Hypnotherapist has found that there are faster results due to the tapping reducing the resistance for change. So, Brenda practices the tapping before each hypnosis session.



Also she teaches and encourages clients to use the tapping on their own: “ After a few sessions they are quite good at using it for all kinds of things"



Emotional Freedom Technique (EFT) is easy to learn and use. Even children can be taught to use it.



Hypnotherapy: San Diego Hypnotherapist Brenda McEachern says about Hypnotherapy:



Hypnotherapy can speed up the healing of emotional issues, such as Relationships,(current and past), Reduce Stress, Help lose weight, Quit Smoking, and a hundred other things.



Hypnotherapy is an extremely relaxing technique where You are completely in control the entire time. This is where change happens and success follows!



Hypnotherapy besides EFT can help you be healthy at your ideal weight or being a permanent ex-smoker, completely smoke free.



Emotional Freedom Technique (EFT) at Hypnotherapy San Diego from MczimsCare



Brenda helps people to get results in leaps and bounds for issues that they have tried to resolve for years in more conventional ways.



Yes, EFT works and Brenda can teach people to use it for themselves and people they care about.



Brenda uses Hypnosis and EFT to help people get fast and lasting results.



Hypnosis delivers an awesome experience and deep relaxation with several positive effects for a healthy life.



Reiki



Gentle Relaxing technique that is centuries old. The concept is that if we can get our bodies to relax and reduce the stress, it is capable of healing many things.



Disease is better seen as Dis-ease.



Brenda has seen Reiki do amazing things!



This San Diego Hypnotherapists from MczimsCare are running a Special Offer, Call for details!



To learn more about Hypnotherapy and EFT and this Great Services visit: http://www.mczimscare.com