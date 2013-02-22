Hypnotherapy Sessions by Telephone Are Now Offered by Judie Keys, CCH at Healing Magic International

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- Judie Keys, CCH at Healing Magic Intl. is pleased to announce that hypnotherapy sessions are now offered via telephone for the benefit of patients with busy schedules.



An important benefit to the telephone service is that clients are able to enjoy greater privacy, mostly due to the fact that they won't be required to divulge any personal information except for their phone number.



Right through her career, Judie Keys has played the role of one of the most trusted and respectful hypnotherapist in the business. Specialist subjects that she helps with include self-esteem and self-confidence, behavior modification, addiction recovery, quit smoking, and weight loss. Keys is also able to assist her clients in certain other fields, including abuse recovery, irrespective of whether this might be emotional or physical recovery that requires help.



Other services offered by Judie Keys relate to life coaching and assisting her patients in achieving their dreams. Acting with a high level of professionalism, she has assisted a range of clients in order to reach the desired level of self-improvement. Each and every client is offered access to a no obligation, free consultation by phone. This process gives the opportunity to plan the required treatment and arrange on-going consultations to match a client's specific need.



To discover more about Healing Magic Intl. Judie Keys CCH, visit: http://healingfromemotionalabuse.com/



MEDIA CONTACT

Judie Keys CCH

San Diego, California 92117

(858) 560-0557

JudieKeysCCH@HealingFromEmotionalAbuse.com

http://healingfromemotionalabuse.com/