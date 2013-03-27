Hypnotic Laws Releases Mind Movies Visualization Software Review to Help Individuals Begin Making Big Life Changes

Loudon, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2013 -- Visualization is a proven technique often employed for personal development and to improve performance in high stakes environments. Coaches in professional athletics such as basketball, football and golf all employ visualization techniques to help their athletes relax and perform better under pressure. Visualization techniques have been used to overcome phobias, change bad habits and to implement ambitious life changes. The Hypnotic Laws has recently released a review of visualization software that allows individuals to create personalized visual meditations.



A spokesperson for Hypnotic Laws said, “Sanjay Kumar has a long history of writing on the subject of hypnosis, motivation and coaching techniques designed to improve peoples’ lives, confidence and satisfaction. Sanjay concludes that of all the techniques he has used – visualization is the most powerful one there is for those who want to make quick and lasting changes in their life. Sanjay went on to explain “Unfortunately, for many visual imagination does not come easy. Everyone experiences life in different ways and the ways we learn and visualize is also very different. People who struggle to visualize properly can benefit from using visualization software like Mind Movies”.



Mind Movies is a visualization software that lets users create visual mind movies of what they desire or want in order to clarify in their minds their objectives and goals. Mind Movies runs on both Windows and Mac computers as well as on iPhone and Android mobile devices to make visualization easier, clearer and more literal than ever before. The program is easy and simple to use for even the non computer literate.



The Hypnotic Law’s Mind Movies review provides an in-depth overview of the science of visualization and how the Mind Movies program works. The review explains not only what the program can do but also what it isn’t capable of doing. Included in the review are tips and techniques for getting the most out of Mind Movies. Software is only effective if put to use properly. For those who are skeptical about the efficacy of visualization, the review also offers readers the chance to try out this visualization software on a trial basis for as little as $1.



About Hypnotic Laws

Hypnotic Laws is the personal website of Sanjay Kumar. Sanjay Kumar blogs about a variety of personal development techniques. He has written articles covering binaural beats for meditation, hypnosis and advanced visualization techniques. Sanjay has also authored several e books and recorded hypnotherapy audios and binaural beats sessions for meditation. They are all available for download at the Hypnotic Laws. For more information, please visit: http://hypnoticlaws.com/