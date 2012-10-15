HypnoVID Launch Affordable Premium Whiteboard Animation Videos

North Brunswick, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2012 -- With Google’s search algorithms now lending more weight to sites with multimedia content, it has become increasingly important for businesses to present their information in different ways. Many small businesses are intimidated by the high production costs of professionally created videography, while at the same time cautious of representing themselves unprofessionally with simple home-made slideshows. However a recently launched business, HypnoVid, has been getting a lot of attention from online business owners for creating professional whiteboard videos at an affordable price.



HypnoVID creates whiteboard animation videos for use online in the marketing of products and services. The videos are affordable and promise to have a hypnotic effect on potential customers, with the characterful and humorous animations engaging the audience and seamlessly illustrating a marketing message in a non-threatening manner. These videos also give instant credibility and allow the business to be perceived as an authority in its field.



The site goes into detail on the psychology behind the effectiveness of video scribing via their blog and offers numerous pricing options with packages based on the required length of the video along with optional video scripting and voice over provisions.



The site features a portfolio of previous work for discerning customers along with putting their money where their mouth is with a video introduction on their own homepage. The videos can be made available in any language, both in terms of video text and voice over, making this a worldwide resource.



A spokesperson explained the background leading to the new launch:



“We saw a great need to bridge the giant gap between the average online marketer and the skills needed to create exciting whiteboard animation videos: a video scribe that grabs attention and convinces viewers to keep watching and at the same time provides for a very effective way to sell products or services. It’s no coincidence that the top online marketers all use these types of videos extensively in their marketing. Webmasters can't afford to pay up to $1000/minute, which is what our competitors are charging. We charge rates that businesses and individuals can afford while delivering a product that is hugely popular and proven to be effective. It’s a winning formula. We believe this will give small and medium size businesses the sort of conversions only top class marketers could previously achieve.”



About HypnoVID

HypnoVID is a new business that creates amazing custom whiteboard animation videos at very affordable prices. Available in any language, these videos can provide an introduction and call to action in a dynamic, visually impressive way. For more information please visit: http://www.hypnovid.com/