Component Supply Company Specializes in Hypodermic Tubing

Fort Meade, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2013 -- Component Supply Company excels at manufacturing high quality tubing component and parts. Uniquely qualified and specially trained in custom cutting and fabrication of hypodermic tubing, the company supplies tubing to a variety of industries and applications. Clients have been requesting the product in higher-than-usual numbers.



Hypodermic Tubing, also referred to as seamless Hypo tubing, is actually welded and drawn, making it stronger than other types of tubing. It is available in many different wall thicknesses, and each is available for custom cutting to fit client’s needs as best as possible.



“The tubing is a vital product in many different industries, and these parts must be produced keeping the tightest tolerances possible to ensure proper functionality during use” a company spokesperson said. “At Component Supply Company, we recognize that people’s health is at stake with our products and we treat every order with that level of responsibility to make sure our customers get the best products available.”



About Component Supply Company

Component Supply Company distributes specialty industrial and scientific products and tubing, including stainless steel wire supplies, hypodermic tubing, heat shrink tubing, miniature fasteners, barbed fittings, hose clamps, blunt needles and more. Their products are used throughout many different industries, ranging from medical and aerospace to mining. The experienced staff’s skill in precisely cutting tubes, wires and bending both and their Christ-based, family foundation have helped them to excel in the industry.