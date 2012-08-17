HYR Endurance Race Series 2012 Labor Day Weekend! Round 3--September 1-2

San Bernardino, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2012 -- Labor Day weekend, September 1-2, will showcase the HYR 24 Hour Endurance Race--the third and final race of the HYR Endurance Race Series. This highly-anticipated final round of the 2012 HYR Endurance Series kicks off Saturday, September 1st at 10:00 a.m. and lasts until 10:00 a.m. Sunday, September 2nd. Racers will test their endurance, teamwork and speed on the 24-Hour course designed by motocross legend Gary Jones and off-road expert Ron Lawson. The course is a challenging 9.5+ miles of all types of terrain including both motocross tracks, the offroad track, and lengthy single-track sections tied together by the expert track designers. It includes, of course the famous Mt. St. Helens!



This year's event is a District 37 AMA Desert Points race as well as being open to any racer. A D37 Competition Card is required for riders seeking D37 Desert Points. The Prairie Dogs MC is co-sponsoring the event (along with Glen Helen).



This event is a special treat for specators, as the pit areas have free access and there are many outstanding viewing locations throughout the Glen Helen facility. It is an ideal venue to hang out with family and friends and enjoy picnic- ing, grabbing some sun, and having a blast watching the riders battle for position lap after lap! There is no charge for camping--so it is easy to make this a weekend experience!



Amateur teams may use six riders and two bikes, while one bike is to remain in impound at all times. Pro teams may use 4 riders and one bike and are competing for a $5000 purse. Transponders will be used for scoring, and will be provided with no rental fee.



Registration is available online at http://www.glenhelen.com/. Ironman registrations are $200, Amateur class registrations are $400 per team, while Pro class registrations are $700 per team. Spectator tickets can be purchased on the day of the race at the gate. Adult spectator weekend passes are $20; $5 for children ages 6-12. This race is sure to be an exhilarating one for racers and fans alike!



Classes are available for riders of all skill levels, including pro and ironman classes.



Registration is currently open on Glenhelen.com.



For inquiries about the series please call the 24-hour information hotline at (909) 880-3090. For more information about events at Glen Helen Raceway, please visit http://www.glenhelen.com/. For the latest news and updates "Like" us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/glenhelenraceway and follow us on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/glenhelenracing.



Last year the JCR Honda team, led by Colton Udall, completed an incredible 68 laps on the challenging 9.5 mile circuit. Timmy Weigand, Ryan Dudek and Mark Samuels rounded out the winning JCR team. They will be back this year to defend their title!