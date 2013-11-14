Hyrite Lighting Successfully Participated the 15th HKTDC HongKong International Lighting Fair

Guangdong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- Hyrite Lighting Co., Ltd., a professional manufacturer of LED drivers in China, participated the 15th HKTDC Hong Kong International Lighting Fair during October 27th-30th. On the exhibition, our unique and brand new products have attracted customers from over 50 countries including China and HongKong, which played a very important role on our market strategy.



Newest products included:



-9W Powerful LED Modules for light box;



-waterproof power supply with PFC and EMC;



-Dimmable Power Supply with SAA and PFC;



-High Power Supply up to 1000W, rainproof.



About Hyrite Lighting Co., Ltd.

Hyrite Lighting Co., Ltd. has dedicated to the design, development and manufacturing of electronic power supplies since it was establised in 1993. The company covers an area of more than fifteen thousand square meters. The main products include LED Driver or LED Power Supply, COB (Chip on Board) type of Power LED Module, and Neon Products, UL, CE, which are currently being used in many countries under different technical standards in a variety of climate conditions. The products have received several national safety certification and implementation standards in different parts of the world. The annual sales of electronic neon power supply, LED switching power supply are three million units and fifteen million pairs of neon electrode.



In the past 20 years, the product line increases from Neon transformers to LED power supply, LED driver, and LED module. The company continues to explore and breakthrough, the product line gradually improves, and market positioning is gradually clear, moving on an independent research and development, innovation and continuous development and expansion road.



Adhering to the "lighting environment and beautify life" sacred mission, "leading the nation and surpass the world" bright vision, we look forward to cooperating with customers all over the world!



Media Contact:

Website: http://www.leddriverchina.com

E-mail: sales@leddriverchina.com