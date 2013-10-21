Hytek GB Ltd. Brings Extensive Range of Fuel Dispenser for Clients

Bishops Stortford, Herts -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- One of the leading fuel and lubricant dispensing product suppliers in the UK, Hytek GB Ltd. brings an extensive range of fuel dispenser for clients. All their products are quality tested and affordable; delivering the highest degree of performance. The company is committed to provide the latest fuel dispensing equipment to the trade industry.



They have a vast product knowledge and fast response; thus, one can rely upon them for all equipment needs. Whether it’s Adblue Pumps, diesel pumps, Air Operated Pumps, fuel transfer pumps, lubrication systems, grease pumps, flow meters or hand pumps; Hytek GB Ltd. can help with your requirements.



While elaborating further, a representative stated, “We hold over 6,000 fuels and lubricant dispensing products in stock, ready for immediate dispatch and next day delivery throughout the UK. At Hytek we design and assemble many of our own-engineered products. We also distribute products from several world-class petroleum equipment manufacturers including Goodyear, Tuthill, ALFA, PetroTechnik and Cim-Tek Filtration. In the UK we are a distributor for UPP underground flexible pipe work systems.”



The company is fully dedicated and provides a reliable customer service and technical support. Their customer service representatives are fast, efficient and reliable, offering quick after sales service including spare parts andwarranty.



Moreover, with their constantly updated website, Hytek GB Ltd. showcases a complete range of products along with latest news, current offers and developments. They allow clients to have a thorough access to the data library where support and technical information on many products is available for instant download. Registered account holders can also place orders online.



About Hytek GB Ltd

Hytek GB Ltd. is one of the leading suppliers of fuel and lubrication dispensing products to the trade industry around the world. The extensive product knowledge and fast response time offered by Hytekgb means one can rely on them for all their equipment needs. Their range includes Adblue Pumps, diesel pumps, Air Operated Pumps, fuel transfer pumps, lubrication systems, grease pumps, flow meters, hand pumps plus much more.



For more information, please visit http://www.hytekgb.com



Contact:-

HYTEK (GB) LIMITED

Delta House, Green Street

Elsenham, Bishops Stortford

Herts, CM22 6DS

Enquires: +44 (0)1279 815 600

Fax: +44 (0)1279 812 978

Email: enquiries@hytekgb.com