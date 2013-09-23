Hytek GB Ltd. Offering Affordable and Portable 12V Fuel Transfer Pumps

Bishops Stortford, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- Hytek GB Ltd, one of the leading fuel and lubricant dispensing product suppliers in the UK, supplyingaffordable and portable 12V fuel transfer pumps to their customers – the super efficient Hytek 12V FuelCart being one of them.



Andy Seal, Sales Director says, “This portable diesel transfer system has been designed to make it easy for anyone who refuels on site. A truly portable battery operated diesel dispensing system that’s easy to put away & use time & time again, takes less than 1 minute to pack away the 9m of suction/delivery hose & aluminum nozzle.”



Weighing only 19kg and equipped with heavy duty wheels and retractable handles, FuelCart can be moved easily from one place to another. It has a maximum run time of 30 minutes and comes with a 4m long battery cable and croc flips. Customers can also choose a 24 V.version.



Upon setting up an account, trade customers can see the price of Hytek 12V FuelCart. They can further order this 12 volt fuel pump online or locate a local distributor by simply contacting Hytek. The company provides the safest delivery services, making sure one receives the carriage intact. Furthermore, they offer free delivery services in the UK mainland destination for orders exceeding £365.



Customers can also browse for other range of Hytek fuel tanks, which includes Hytek 200L Mobile Diesel Fuel Tank & 12v Transfer Pump and Hytek 400L Mobile Diesel Fuel Tank & 12v Transfer Pump. The full specifications of these pumps are available at their website.



About Hytek GB Ltd.

Hytek GB Ltd. is one of the leading suppliers of fuel and lubricant dispensing products to the trade industry in the UK. The extensive product knowledge and fast response time offered by Hytekgb means one can rely on them for all their equipment needs. Their range includes Adblue Pumps, diesel pumps, Air Operated Pumps, fuel transfer pumps, lubrication systems, grease pumps, flow meters, hand pumps plus much more.



For more information, please visit: http://www.hytekgb.com/



Contact Details:

Delta House, Green Street

Elsenham, Bishops Stortford

Herts

CM22 6DS

+44 (0)1279 815 600