Hytrol Announces Sales and Engineering Conference Starting Monday June 2nd

Jonesboro, AR -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Hytrol Conveyor Company, Inc., manufacturer of advanced conveyor systems, controls, and solutions is excited to announce an educational conference focused on helping manufacturing businesses to increase sales using the most popular solutions. The conference will be held at Jonesboro, AR from June 2 - 4, 2014. The conference is ideal for experienced sales engineers who have not visited Hytrol.



Attendees will have the opportunity to network with Hytrol personnel while learning more about successful strategies to help leaders get orders. Phillip Poston, Hytrol’s Manager of Marketing, noted, “We will discuss how to optimize Hytrol’s most popular suite of products into manufacturing solutions. And, we will couple these discussions with focused product demonstrations to allow them to fully Experience the Hytrol Advantage.”



About Hytrol Conveyor Company, Inc.

Hytrol Conveyor Co., Inc. (http://www.hytrol.com) designs and manufactures advanced conveyor systems, controls, and solutions for customers with processing, manufacturing, warehousing, and distribution needs. For over 65 years, Hytrol has demonstrated an unwavering dedication to understanding the unique material handling needs of businesses. Hytrol is focused on creating innovative, customized conveyor solutions that help companies achieve their goals.



Hytrol's consistent growth is strengthened by its Integration Partner Network, with over 100 locations worldwide. Hytrol’s Technology Center is the birthplace for many industry-changing solutions, such as EZLogic® accumulation conveyors and the E24™, an energy efficient, motor driven roller conveyor series. These technologies are complemented by Hytrol’s sortation offerings, the ProSort 400 Elite series high speed shoe sorter, as well as the ProSort MRT series narrow belt sorter. Follow Hytrol on Twitter @hytrol.



Hytrol Conveyor Co., Inc.

http://www.hytrol.com

Phillip Poston

Manager of Marketing

PR@hytrol.com

870.935.3700