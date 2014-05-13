Hytrol Conveyor Company Provides Live Demonstrations at McCombs Wall Conference This Week

Jonesboro, AR -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- Hytrol Conveyor Company, Inc., manufacturer of advanced conveyor systems, controls, and solutions, will sponsor demonstrations and a working exhibit at the McCombs-Wall, Inc. Engineering Solutions for Productivity Conference this Thursday, May 15th. Located in Bell, CA, the conference will be held at First Bandini Logistics Center and will include workshops on the flexibility on ecommerce, trends in robotics, new strategies for sustainability, and current strategies for multi-channel fulfillment.



The highlights of the conference will include demonstrations and working exhibits from major manufacturing companies; attendees will have the opportunity to meet manufacturers in person, experts in the field will be available to consult with manufacture leaders, and network with industry peers.



McCombs-Wall Engineering delivers innovative materials handling solutions that are used to improve profitability and sustainability in the supply chain. Servicing a wide range of industries, from aerospace to retail to food, they continually strive to provide more than promised to their customers, and strive to exceed expectations by offering exceptional service and support.



About Hytrol Conveyor Company, Inc.

Hytrol Conveyor Co., Inc. (http://www.hytrol.com) designs and manufactures advanced conveyor systems, controls, and solutions for customers with processing, manufacturing, warehousing, and distribution needs. For over 65 years, Hytrol has demonstrated an unwavering dedication to understanding the unique material handling needs of businesses. Hytrol is focused on creating innovative, customized conveyor solutions that help companies achieve their goals.



Hytrol's consistent growth is strengthened by its Integration Partner Network, with over 100 locations worldwide. Hytrol’s Technology Center is the birthplace for many industry-changing solutions, such as EZLogic® accumulation conveyors and the E24™, an energy efficient, motor driven roller conveyor series. These technologies are complemented by Hytrol’s sortation offerings, the ProSort 400 Elite series high speed shoe sorter, as well as the ProSort MRT series narrow belt sorter. Follow Hytrol on Twitter @hytrol.



Hytrol Conveyor Co., Inc.

http://www.hytrol.com

Phillip Poston

Manager of Marketing

PR@hytrol.com

870.935.3700