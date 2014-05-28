Hytrol Conveyor Company Strong Relationships Featured in Business Excellence

Jonesboro, AR -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- Hytrol Conveyor Company, Inc., manufacturer of advanced conveyor systems, controls, and solutions, is profiled in the current issue of Business Excellence magazine. The article, authored by manufacturing journalist, Thomas R. Cutler, is entitled, “Best practices in conveyor relationships.” According to the article, “Conveyor solutions are developed from dynamic and complex challenges which require safe, ergonomic, tested, and proven products, developed by creative people with a focus on lean manufacturing continuous process improvement.”



Designing and manufacturing for major companies all over the world, Hytrol made clear that these are some of the most advanced conveyor systems in the material handling industry. More than 700 dedicated employees consider themselves a member of the Hytrol family. It is this cultural context that evaporates the notion that these conveyors are a commodity. The products and services represent personal integrity and dynamic lean thinking.



Bob West, Vice President of Corporate Development at Hytrol extended the values of the organizations and noted, “Strong relationships build success. A key component of the Hytrol Advantage is the success of our integration partner network, which is focused on bringing you the best solution. With more than a hundred locations around the world, Hytrol’s network of local service providers offers you great piece of mind. Through our strong relationships, Hytrol is able to provide local presence, on-site expertise, and the instant assistance needed by customers today.”



Chris Glenn, Hytrol’s Vice President of Manufacturing and Engineering Operations emphasized the importance of lean manufacturing and urged, “Lean principles are at the core of everything we do here at Hytrol. It’s a unique way of thinking, a philosophy built on efficiency that offers the most value to our customer.”



To read the entire article, go to: http://www.bus-ex.com/article/best-practices-conveyor-relationships.



Business Excellence is a monthly business magazine for executive managers. For more than 15 years the publication has focused on business excellence through the implementation of quality management and investments in human capital.



About Hytrol Conveyor Company, Inc.

Hytrol Conveyor Co., Inc. (www.hytrol.com) designs and manufactures advanced conveyor systems, controls, and solutions for customers with processing, manufacturing, warehousing, and distribution needs. For over 65 years, Hytrol has demonstrated an unwavering dedication to understanding the unique material handling needs of businesses. Hytrol is focused on creating innovative, customized conveyor solutions that help companies achieve their goals.



Hytrol's consistent growth is strengthened by its Integration Partner Network, with over 100 locations worldwide. Hytrol’s Technology Center is the birthplace for many industry-changing solutions, such as EZLogic® accumulation conveyors and the E24™, an energy efficient, motor driven roller conveyor series. These technologies are complemented by Hytrol’s sortation offerings, the ProSort 400 Elite series high speed shoe sorter, as well as the ProSort MRT series narrow belt sorter. Follow Hytrol on Twitter @hytrol.



Hytrol Conveyor Co., Inc.

www.hytrol.com

Phillip Poston

Manager of Marketing

PR@hytrol.com

870.935.3700