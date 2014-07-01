Hytrol Conveyor Enjoys Decade Plus Relationship with Integration Partner Babush Material Handling Systems

Jonesboro, AR -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- Hytrol Conveyor Company, Inc., manufacturer of advanced conveyor systems, controls, and solutions attributes a key component of their success is their integration partner network.



Bob West, Hytrol’s Vice President of Corporate Development explained, “With more than 100 locations around the world, Hytrol’s network of local service providers offers a great piece of mind. Through our strong relationships, Hytrol is able to provide local presence, on-site expertise, and the instant assistance needed by customers today.”



Chris J Shult, President of Babush Material Handling Systems, Inc. shared, “What I most appreciate about Hytrol is that Hytrol really takes an ownership stake in what they sell. Once they have an order they make sure that it is designed and built to meet our needs and if it is not, they do whatever is necessary to make it right.”



Hytrol’s unique relationship with integration partners allows Hytrol to provide a great advantage to the customer. The integration partners integrate equipment with other technology to fit the customer’s needs. Local integration partners understand local law providing conveyor. They are familiar with customers in their area. The relationship is at the local level which makes them accessible anytime the customer needs assistance.



Babush Material Handling Systems, Inc. offers a guaranteed single source solution for material handling needs. Babush Material Handling Systems, Inc. is locally owned and operated, with total commitment to serving customers’ needs. Since 1924, they have successfully provided competitive pricing, on time deliveries, and quality customer care.



