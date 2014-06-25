Hytrol Conveyor Integration Partner RH Brown 40 Year Plus Partnership

Jonesboro, AR -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2014 -- Hytrol Conveyor Company, Inc., manufacturer of advanced conveyor systems, controls, and solutions attributes a key component of their success is their integration partner network.



Bob West, Hytrol’s Vice President of Corporate Development explained, “With more than 100 locations around the world, Hytrol’s network of local service providers offers a great piece of mind. Through our strong relationships, Hytrol is able to provide local presence, on-site expertise, and the instant assistance needed by customers today.”



Scott Larsen, President of R. H. Brown Co., shared, “We have worked in partnership with Hytrol for over 40 years. What we appreciate about Hytrol is their willingness to listen to their customers and respond to their needs. Hytrol continues to be an industry leader in innovation, quality, and on-time delivery. We believe it is the strength of the relationship between our people that gives RHB and Hytrol a competitive advantage in the market. Our partnership with Hytrol sets the standard for all other vendor relationships.”



Hytrol’s unique relationship with integration partners allows Hytrol to provide a great advantage to the customer. The integration partners integrate equipment with other technology to fit the customer’s needs. Local integration partners understand local law providing conveyor. They are familiar with customers in their area.



The relationship is at the local level which makes them accessible anytime the customer needs assistance.



R. H. Brown Co. is a fourth generation family owned business with offices in Seattle, Washington and Portland, Oregon. The company dates back to 1911 when it was founded under the name, Washington Cycle and Supply in Tacoma by Richard H. Brown; at that time the company primarily sold bicycles and miscellaneous industrial equipment. Today the company offers a wide variety of industrial supplies and material handling equipment.



About Hytrol Conveyor Company, Inc.

Hytrol Conveyor Co., Inc. (http://www.hytrol.com) designs and manufactures advanced conveyor systems, controls, and solutions for customers with processing, manufacturing, warehousing, and distribution needs. For over 65 years, Hytrol has demonstrated an unwavering dedication to understanding the unique material handling needs of businesses. Hytrol is focused on creating innovative, customized conveyor solutions that help companies achieve their goals.



Hytrol's consistent growth is strengthened by its Integration Partner Network, with over 100 locations worldwide. Hytrol’s Technology Center is the birthplace for many industry-changing solutions, such as EZLogic® accumulation conveyors and the E24™, an energy efficient, motor driven roller conveyor series. These technologies are complemented by Hytrol’s sortation offerings, the ProSort 400 Elite series high speed shoe sorter, as well as the ProSort MRT series narrow belt sorter. Follow Hytrol on Twitter @hytrol.



Hytrol Conveyor Co., Inc.

http://www.hytrol.com

Phillip Poston

Manager of Marketing

PR@hytrol.com

870.935.3700