Hytrol Conveyor Provides Local Presence with Integration Partner McKee Stewart Equipment Corp

Bob West, Hytrol’s Vice President of Corporate Development explained, “With more than 100 locations around the world, Hytrol’s network of local service providers offers a great piece of mind. Through our strong relationships, Hytrol is able to provide local presence, on-site expertise, and the instant assistance needed by customers today.”



Lance Spernak, President/CEO at McKee Stewart Equipment Corp., shared, “Hytrol has absolutely first-class customer service. Hytrol has exceptional product quality and innovations of an industry leading manufacturer. The entire Hytrol organization has always treated the employees of McKee Stewart like a member of the family. In my 25 years in business working across various industries, I have never worked with a finer company from top to bottom than Hytrol Conveyor Company, bar none. We at McKee are privileged to go to market every day as an integration partner of Hytrol.”



Hytrol’s unique relationship with integration partners allows Hytrol to provide a great advantage to the customer. The integration partners integrate equipment with other technology to fit the customer’s needs. Local integration partners understand local law providing conveyor. They are familiar with customers in their area. The relationship is at the local level which makes them accessible anytime the customer needs assistance.



McKee Stewart Equipment Corp. has a distinguished track record of providing material handling and storage equipment solutions to customers operating in many diverse industry groups in Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Maryland, and national accounts located throughout the United States.



About Hytrol Conveyor Company, Inc.

Hytrol Conveyor Co., Inc. (http://www.hytrol.com) designs and manufactures advanced conveyor systems, controls, and solutions for customers with processing, manufacturing, warehousing, and distribution needs. For over 65 years, Hytrol has demonstrated an unwavering dedication to understanding the unique material handling needs of businesses. Hytrol is focused on creating innovative, customized conveyor solutions that help companies achieve their goals.



Hytrol's consistent growth is strengthened by its Integration Partner Network, with over 100 locations worldwide. Hytrol’s Technology Center is the birthplace for many industry-changing solutions, such as EZLogic® accumulation conveyors and the E24™, an energy efficient, motor driven roller conveyor series. These technologies are complemented by Hytrol’s sortation offerings, the ProSort 400 Elite series high speed shoe sorter, as well as the ProSort MRT series narrow belt sorter. Follow Hytrol on Twitter @hytrol.



