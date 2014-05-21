Hytrol E24 Offers Benefits Not Found in Other Conveyor Technologies

Jonesboro, AR -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- Hytrol Conveyor Company, Inc. manufactures advanced conveyor systems, controls, and solutions. Currently lean manufacturing practices require increased efficiency and advanced sortation solutions.



E24 24 volt Motor Driven Roller (MDR) conveyors are being widely used due to their simplicity and flexibility.



Since the drive train is distributed along the conveyor length a single piece of equipment can perform multiple functions. This includes different speeds, multiple directions, and starting/stopping individual sections.



Until now, service was a major determining factor in selecting MDR equipment. Hytrol's E24 has been designed from the ground up to provide the best 24 volt conveyor drive technology in existence.



The E24 offers benefits simply not found in other conveyor technologies including:

- Safe, Quiet & Energy Efficient 24 VDC Operation

- Modular Design for Easy Configuration & Minimal Maintenance

- Robust, Long-Life Motor

- Transport, Minimum Pressure and Zero Pressure Versions Available

- Minimum Conveyor Width Not Limited by Drive Components

- Greater Speed Options: Conveyor Speed Not Based on Fixed Gear Ratios - Speed Range Determined by Drive



Spool Diameter

- Multiple Motors per Zone for Long Zones

- Availability – One Motor for All Widths and Speeds Means One Motor to Stock

- Higher Torque Than Motorized Rollers

- Fewer Motors Required for Transport Conveyor



About Hytrol Conveyor Company, Inc.

Hytrol Conveyor Co., Inc. (http://www.hytrol.com) designs and manufactures advanced conveyor systems, controls, and solutions for customers with processing, manufacturing, warehousing, and distribution needs. For over 65 years, Hytrol has demonstrated an unwavering dedication to understanding the unique material handling needs of businesses. Hytrol is focused on creating innovative, customized conveyor solutions that help companies achieve their goals.



Hytrol's consistent growth is strengthened by its Integration Partner Network, with over 100 locations worldwide. Hytrol’s Technology Center is the birthplace for many industry-changing solutions, such as EZLogic® accumulation conveyors and the E24™, an energy efficient, motor driven roller conveyor series. These technologies are complemented by Hytrol’s sortation offerings, the ProSort 400 Elite series high speed shoe sorter, as well as the ProSort MRT series narrow belt sorter. Follow Hytrol on Twitter @hytrol.



Hytrol Conveyor Co., Inc.

http://www.hytrol.com

Phillip Poston

Manager of Marketing

PR@hytrol.com

870.935.3700