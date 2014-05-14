Hytrol Explains Sustainability Impacts for Warehousing and Distribution Centers

Jonesboro, AR -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- Incorporating greener strategies can be a win-win proposition for the company, its employees, and the environment according to Hytrol Conveyor Company, Inc., manufacturers of advanced conveyor systems, controls, and solutions. The industry thought leader recently shared how greener strategies reduce damaging effects to the environment on the company blog. Boyce Bonham, Director of Integrated Systems and Controls at Hytrol, discussed how the greener strategies promote worker safety and comfort, while garnering the respect of your customers and community. Bonham, commented, “Not surprisingly, these initiatives often save money, at least over the long term. By lowering operating costs through energy efficient technology and processes, a company’s financial performance can significantly improve.”



Bonham noted the four areas where greener initiatives will have a manufacturing impact include transportation, construction, material handling systems, and operational standards.



Transportation

Increasing fuel costs will affect the locations of distribution centers (DCs) as new ones are being built. They may become smaller, and the number of them may increase. They could be located closer to customers. This in turn may affect manufacturing, which due to the cost of transportation, may relocate closer to DCs and markets.



Construction

DCs will be built differently as sustainability initiatives are increased. This can affect building design and construction materials, the size of buildings, and the impact both the presence of and construction of can have on local environments, water supplies, etc.



Materials Handling Systems

Much of the power used is consumed by material handling – whether by conveyors, robotics, forklifts, or ASRS systems. There will be a push to reduce peak energy consumption. This can be accomplished by using variable frequency conveyor drives that can adapt to the needed throughput requirements of a particular hour, shift, day, or season.



Operational Standards

Many DCs can become more sustainable by process. They can work to straighten production lines to reduce travel/transport within their walls.



To read the entire blog, go to: http://bit.ly/RAx5m8.



About Hytrol Conveyor Company, Inc.

Hytrol Conveyor Co., Inc. (www.hytrol.com) designs and manufactures advanced conveyor systems, controls, and solutions for customers with processing, manufacturing, warehousing, and distribution needs. For over 65 years, Hytrol has demonstrated an unwavering dedication to understanding the unique material handling needs of businesses. Hytrol is focused on creating innovative, customized conveyor solutions that help companies achieve their goals.



Hytrol's consistent growth is strengthened by its Integration Partner Network, with over 100 locations worldwide. Hytrol’s Technology Center is the birthplace for many industry-changing solutions, such as EZLogic® accumulation conveyors and the E24™, an energy efficient, motor driven roller conveyor series. These technologies are complemented by Hytrol’s sortation offerings, the ProSort 400 Elite series high speed shoe sorter, as well as the ProSort MRT series narrow belt sorter. Follow Hytrol on Twitter @hytrol.



Hytrol Conveyor Co., Inc.

www.hytrol.com

Phillip Poston

Manager of Marketing

PR@hytrol.com

870.935.3700