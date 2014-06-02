Hytrol EZLogic Offers Higher Reliability Results

Jonesboro, AR -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Hytrol Conveyor Company, Inc., manufacturers of advanced conveyor systems, controls, and solutions, offers a method of zero-pressure control that combines the sensing accuracy of photo-electrics with discrete electronic logic control without the use of a PLC or pneumatic logic components. This system is called EZLogic® or Electronic Zero-pressure Logic. The system provides all the "intelligence" needed to accurately control the various functions of zero-pressure accumulation on a variety of conveyor models. Some of the advantages include reduced noise, higher reliability, higher throughputs and ease of maintenance.



EZLogic features include:

- Easier Installation & Replacement

- Dynamic Zone Allocation - Provides Unprecedented Throughput Possibilities

- Easy to Configure

- Expanded Control Options

- Functionality to Enhance

- Product Flow

- Greatly Simplifies Field Wiring



EZLogic automatically adjusts the conveyor's zone length to accommodate the length of the carton being conveyed. This provides better control of your boxes and naturally increases carton throughput, accumulation density, conveyor efficiency and system flexibility. If desired you can size zones for the smallest carton for maximum efficiency. Longer cartons introduced after installation do not obsolete the system, and the low-usage, long carton is not a problem.



About Hytrol Conveyor Company, Inc.

Hytrol Conveyor Co., Inc. (http://www.hytrol.com) designs and manufactures advanced conveyor systems, controls, and solutions for customers with processing, manufacturing, warehousing, and distribution needs. For over 65 years, Hytrol has demonstrated an unwavering dedication to understanding the unique material handling needs of businesses. Hytrol is focused on creating innovative, customized conveyor solutions that help companies achieve their goals.



Hytrol's consistent growth is strengthened by its Integration Partner Network, with over 100 locations worldwide. Hytrol’s Technology Center is the birthplace for many industry-changing solutions, such as EZLogic® accumulation conveyors and the E24™, an energy efficient, motor driven roller conveyor series. These technologies are complemented by Hytrol’s sortation offerings, the ProSort 400 Elite series high speed shoe sorter, as well as the ProSort MRT series narrow belt sorter. Follow Hytrol on Twitter @hytrol.



Hytrol Conveyor Co., Inc.

http://www.hytrol.com

Phillip Poston

Manager of Marketing

PR@hytrol.com

870.935.3700