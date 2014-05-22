Hytrol Hosted Leadership Arkansas Tour and Discussion to Promote Economic Growth

Jonesboro, AR -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- Leadership Arkansas recently visited and toured the Hytrol Conveyor Company facility. Hytrol manufactures advanced conveyor systems, controls, and solutions. Gregg Goodner, Hytrol’s president commented, “Hytrol was pleased to host a discussion session and facility tour for the Leadership Arkansas class of 2014 last week. Members of the program were educated on the scope of employment and unique market approach of Hytrol, as well as the economic impact of our company within the community and around the world. We were grateful for the opportunity to share our company with fellow Arkansans and leaders within the state.”



Leadership Arkansas is a program designed to take a statewide view of the economic and political challenges that face our great state. Leadership Arkansas offers leadership opportunities that expand the impact of community leaders across the state. Created by the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce and Associated Industries of Arkansas, Inc., Leadership Arkansas builds a sense of statewide community by identifying and training individuals with the passion and commitment to become personally engaged in issues, programs and activities aimed at building a better Arkansas.



Leadership Arkansas is based on the belief that individuals can expand their leadership capacities to make a difference in the state of Arkansas. Leadership Arkansas alumni and class members learn, grow and change as they go through the nine-month program, which allows them to see firsthand the challenges and accomplishments of our local communities.



The success of Leadership Arkansas to date has led to alumni members deciding to change the landscape of our state and their local communities by becoming state legislators, city councilmen, planning commissioners, etc.



About Hytrol Conveyor Company, Inc.

Hytrol Conveyor Co., Inc. (http://www.hytrol.com) designs and manufactures advanced conveyor systems, controls, and solutions for customers with processing, manufacturing, warehousing, and distribution needs. For over 65 years, Hytrol has demonstrated an unwavering dedication to understanding the unique material handling needs of businesses. Hytrol is focused on creating innovative, customized conveyor solutions that help companies achieve their goals.



Hytrol's consistent growth is strengthened by its Integration Partner Network, with over 100 locations worldwide. Hytrol’s Technology Center is the birthplace for many industry-changing solutions, such as EZLogic® accumulation conveyors and the E24™, an energy efficient, motor driven roller conveyor series. These technologies are complemented by Hytrol’s sortation offerings, the ProSort 400 Elite series high speed shoe sorter, as well as the ProSort MRT series narrow belt sorter. Follow Hytrol on Twitter @hytrol.



Hytrol Conveyor Co., Inc.

http://www.hytrol.com

Phillip Poston

Manager of Marketing

PR@hytrol.com

870.935.3700