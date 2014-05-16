Hytrol Plug-N-Go Generates Time and Cost-savings

Jonesboro, AR -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- The innovative Hytrol Plug-N-Go is designed to save on installation time and cost. Hytrol Conveyor Company, Inc. manufactures advanced conveyor systems, controls, and solutions. All electrical devices are quick connected by cables to the I/O blocks, therefore no licensed electrician is required to install the Plug-N-Go cabling. The device is very easy to install with the factory labeled cables and I/O blocks. Easy to follow instructions are provided for installing the cable trough and attaching the blocks, and drawings are provided to assist with connecting the electrical devices. Wiring mistakes requiring time-consuming rewiring are virtually eliminated.



Hytrol Plug-N-Go Maximizes throughput to a single line creating these results:

- Cost Effective Pre-Engineered Solutions

- Save Money On Installation Cost and Time

- Patented Quick-Connect and Push-On Cabling

- Custom Engineered and Pre-Assembled

- No Wiring Debug Equals Quick Startup

- Speed, Reliability, and Simplicity



Hytrol includes of the largest networks of industry experts. The company provides high quality solutions at competitive prices as a real value. Hytrol's efficient and effective approach to the market, through integration partners, has proven to reduce the overall cost of projects.



About Hytrol Conveyor Company, Inc.

Hytrol Conveyor Co., Inc. (http://www.hytrol.com) designs and manufactures advanced conveyor systems, controls, and solutions for customers with processing, manufacturing, warehousing, and distribution needs. For over 65 years, Hytrol has demonstrated an unwavering dedication to understanding the unique material handling needs of businesses. Hytrol is focused on creating innovative, customized conveyor solutions that help companies achieve their goals.



Hytrol's consistent growth is strengthened by its Integration Partner Network, with over 100 locations worldwide. Hytrol’s Technology Center is the birthplace for many industry-changing solutions, such as EZLogic® accumulation conveyors and the E24™, an energy efficient, motor driven roller conveyor series. These technologies are complemented by Hytrol’s sortation offerings, the ProSort 400 Elite series high speed shoe sorter, as well as the ProSort MRT series narrow belt sorter. Follow Hytrol on Twitter @hytrol.



Hytrol Conveyor Co., Inc.

http://www.hytrol.com

Phillip Poston

Manager of Marketing

PR@hytrol.com

870.935.3700