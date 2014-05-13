Hytrol ProSort 400 Elite Conveyor System Offers Efficient and Advanced Sortation

Jonesboro, AR -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- Hytrol Conveyor Company, Inc. manufactures advanced conveyor systems, controls, and solutions. Currently lean manufacturing practices require increased efficiency and advanced sortation solutions.



Hytrol’s ProSort 400 Elite family of sorters is specifically designed to handle high-speed applications where product diverting needs to be both positive and gentle. The ProSort Elite uses wide anodized aluminum slats, providing superior product support and coverage while minimizing gaps to carry product to its divert destination. Another unique benefit of Hytrol’s ProSort 400 Elite is the integration of the ProLogix controls package, a PLC-based package that directs the shoe sorter from the induction point through divert confirmation. The ProLogix controls package works flawlessly with Hytrol’s Plug-N-Go wiring for quick and easy installation.



Hytrol’s ProSort Elite has two standard divert options — pneumatic, using RPT technology for valve repeatability or electric, which uses Servo technology. Both options come equipped with rubber isolators for a quieter operation and offer a quick-change design, which minimizes sorter down time.



The ProSort 421 is designed to sort products at a 22-degree angle where high speed are required. With the ProSort 421, speeds of 700 FPM are possible. The ProSort 431 is designed to sort products at a 30-degree angle where close divert centers are required. With this model, speeds of 350 FPM are possible. The ProSort 421 and 431 series is offered as single-sided, diverting from either side.



A sealed, lubricated carrying chain, equipped with precision bearings and extended pins, allows the shoe sorter to run on a continuous polyurethane bearing track. This technology allows for quiet operation, high throughput and a long life for your sorter.



The ProSort 400 Elite comes equipped with a shaft-mounted gearmotor set at the discharge end on the opposite side of the diverts. With variable speed control, Hytrol’s ProSort 400 Elite offers greater flexibility to meet the demands of virtually any application.



With its unique design, versatile divert options and custom controls package, Hytrol’s ProSort 400 Elite series offers customers an efficient and advanced sortation solution.



About Hytrol Conveyor Company, Inc.

Hytrol Conveyor Co., Inc. (http://www.hytrol.com) designs and manufactures advanced conveyor systems, controls, and solutions for customers with processing, manufacturing, warehousing, and distribution needs. For over 65 years, Hytrol has demonstrated an unwavering dedication to understanding the unique material handling needs of businesses. Hytrol is focused on creating innovative, customized conveyor solutions that help companies achieve their goals.



Hytrol's consistent growth is strengthened by its Integration Partner Network, with over 100 locations worldwide. Hytrol’s Technology Center is the birthplace for many industry-changing solutions, such as EZLogic® accumulation conveyors and the E24™, an energy efficient, motor driven roller conveyor series. These technologies are complemented by Hytrol’s sortation offerings, the ProSort 400 Elite series high speed shoe sorter, as well as the ProSort MRT series narrow belt sorter. Follow Hytrol on Twitter @hytrol.



Hytrol Conveyor Co., Inc.

http://www.hytrol.com

Phillip Poston

Manager of Marketing

PR@hytrol.com

870.935.3700