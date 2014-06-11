Hytrol Sales and Engineering Conference Major Success Due to Exceptional Customer Service

Jonesboro, AR -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- Hytrol Conveyor Company, Inc., manufacturer of advanced conveyor systems, controls, and solutions announced that the Hytrol Sales & Engineering Conference June 2nd was a major success. The conference focused on helping manufacturing businesses to increase sales using the most popular solutions.



Attendees networked with Hytrol personnel while learning more about successful strategies to help leaders get orders. Phillip Poston, Hytrol’s Manager of Marketing, noted, “Hytrol’s 2nd Sales & Engineering Conference was a great success. We had 19 attendees from 12 integration partner locations. The event is designed to deliver sales and marketing information and product training to attendees who have completed most, if not all, of the Hytrol seminars. It’s a great feeling when you can deliver high level value to a group with over 400 years of combined experience in the material handling industry. I am already looking forward to our 3rd conference in August.”



After attending the conference, Lance Spernak, President/CEO at McKee Stewart shared, “Absolute first class customer service is always provided by Hytrol at every opportunity. The entire Hytrol organization has always treated the employees of McKee Stewart like a member of the family. In my 25 years in business working across various industries, I have never worked with a finer company from top to bottom than Hytrol Conveyor Company. We at McKee are privileged to go to market every day as an integration partner of Hytrol.”



About Hytrol Conveyor Company, Inc.

Hytrol Conveyor Co., Inc. (www.hytrol.com) designs and manufactures advanced conveyor systems, controls, and solutions for customers with processing, manufacturing, warehousing, and distribution needs. For over 65 years, Hytrol has demonstrated an unwavering dedication to understanding the unique material handling needs of businesses. Hytrol is focused on creating innovative, customized conveyor solutions that help companies achieve their goals.



Hytrol's consistent growth is strengthened by its Integration Partner Network, with over 100 locations worldwide. Hytrol’s Technology Center is the birthplace for many industry-changing solutions, such as EZLogic® accumulation conveyors and the E24™, an energy efficient, motor driven roller conveyor series. These technologies are complemented by Hytrol’s sortation offerings, the ProSort 400 Elite series high speed shoe sorter, as well as the ProSort MRT series narrow belt sorter. Follow Hytrol on Twitter @hytrol.



Hytrol Conveyor Co., Inc.

www.hytrol.com

Phillip Poston

Manager of Marketing

PR@hytrol.com

870.935.3700