Hyundai Plans to Phase Accent Exclusive Review by Gaadi.com

Haryana, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2013 -- Gaadi.com researches that Hyundai may be planning to phase off Accent very soon. Accent has seen many peaks and falls in its living phase. In the year 2005 around 30,000 units were sold. In the month of March 2006, 3,500 Accents were sold. As compared to this, in 2011, only 11,000 new Accents were sold in India and 2012 witnessed a steep decline. In Jan 2013, sales figures had dwindled to just 157 units.



Gaadi.com study shows that Hyundai had introduced fourth generation of Hyundai Accent in India, the long-standing car in the competition. Hyundai, the JD Power winner of ‘the most dependable sub-contact car’, has designed Accent as a true luxury sedan keeping people’s expectation in mind.



Industry estimates point that Accent was introduced as a replacement for the Excel in the year 1995. The fourth generation Accent offers 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic transmission with options of 1.6 litre engine, which is same as that of the fifth generation Elantra. The body style of sedan Accent is 4-door and has engine option of 1.4 L & 1.6 L Gamma I4 petrol, 1.6 L Gamma II GDI I4 petrol and 1.4 L & 1.6 L CRDI I4 U-line diesel. Hyundai launched Verna in India in May 2011, with four engine options which includes 1.4 L diesel and 1.4 L petrol engine and 1.6 diesel and 1.6 L petrol engine. The ex-showroom price of Hyundai Accent in India is 5.18 Lakhs in lower end and 5.60 Lakhs in higher end.



The fourth generation Accent is a well-composed combination of car which owns a chrome strip and a radiator grille organized through the doors. Accents have not undergone through any other significant changes and rest all interiors and exteriors remain same as the ancestor model.



Gaadi.com finds that Accent brand is available worldwide but the car in India is declining because of its high-price which is leading the product to no longer witnessing any facelifts. Introduction of many new and reasonably priced cars has also been the reason for its breakdown. The Accent is experiencing a steady, slow and more or less undetectable downfall.



Gaadi.com unveiled a detailed page of Hyundai Accent that provides complete specifications, features, expert and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of the Accent. It also contains the exhaustive review of the first drive for select few Indian journalists.



