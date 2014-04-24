Hyundai Dealers in Chicago Celebrating Its 75th Anniversary with Spring Sales Event

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- Hyundai dealers Chicago, the Rogers Automotive Group, is proud to announce a huge springtime sales event to celebrate the dealership’s 75th anniversary. The auto group is offering car buyers amazing deals on a number of vehicles including Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Hyundai.



“We’re excited to be celebrating our 75th anniversary, servicing the south loop area and the greater Chicagoland area,” said John Scher, GM for Rogers Automotive Group. “We look forward to servicing the community for another 75 years.”



Rogers Automotive Groups is one of the premier Buick dealers in Chicago. Car buyers looking for a new Enclave, Encore, LaCrosse, Regal or Verano can find great deals at Rogers Automotive Group.



In addition, the dealership offers certified used cars Chicago that are second to none. Car buyers can search Rogers Auto Group's certified used cars listings online or stop by the lot to check out all of their certified pre-owned cars and trucks.



“Come see why people say the shopping experience at Rogers Automotive Group is fantastic,” said Scher.



Rogers Automotive Group offers an enormous selection of new and pre-owned cars for sale in Chicago with financing to meet the needs of shoppers with good and bad credit alike, said Shcher. He encourages everybody to check out the dealership’s online reviews to see how Rogers Automotive Group consistently exceeds customers’ expectations.



The knowledgeable, friendly and experienced sales team is ready for customers to call, click or stop by the dealership to see what makes Rogers Automotive Group the best dealership in Chicago, added Scher.



Rogers Automotive Group serves all of Chicago and surrounding areas like Calumet City, Oak Lawn, Evergreen Park and Northwest Indiana. The dealership is also newly renovated to offer customers an even better buying experience.



In addition to amazing deals on cars, Rogers Automotive Group has a top-notch service team to handle any maintenance customers’ vehicles might need. From regular oil changes to major repairs, Rogers Automotive Group can help.



The springtime sales event is going on right now, so stop in today to see Rogers Automotive Group’s huge selection of affordable new and used cars that are in stock and ready to drive home.



About Rogers Automotive Group

Rogers Automotive Group is Chicago’s premier car dealer for new Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Hyundai vehicles as well as a vast pre-owned inventory. For more information, please visit http://www.rogersautogroup.net.