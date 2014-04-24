Hyundai Dealers in NJ Circle Hyundai Chevrolet Launch 'Drive for a Better Tomorrow' Campaign

Seaside, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- Circle Hyundai Chevrolet, one of the top Hyundai dealers in NJ, has just announced the launch of its “Drive for a Brighter Tomorrow” campaign. For every new vehicle that the dealership sells, $100 will be donated to the Autism Family Services of New Jersey organization.



The charitable donation, which will take place for a limited time, ties into the “Walk for a Better Tomorrow” event that some of the employees from the Circle Hyundai dealerships in NJ are participating in. On May 3, they will travel to the boardwalk in Seaside, NJ to do the charity walk. Donald DeFelice, the owner of Circle Hyundai Chevrolet, is captain of “Team Circle.”



Customers who have purchased new and used cars in NJ from Circle Hyundai Chevrolet would probably not be surprised to learn that DeFelice and some of his employees are taking part in the charity walk, or donating money to the Autism Family Services of New Jersey organization. Since the day the dealership opened for business, they have earned a well-deserved reputation for not only their outstanding selection and prices, but also their commitment to their customers. For people who are in the market for pre owned cars NJ area Circle Hyundai Chevrolet offers quality used and new vehicles.



“We proudly serve Shrewsbury and Monmouth County Hyundai customers with quality new and used vehicles,” an article on the dealership’s website noted, adding from people who are looking for all the latest Hyundai models, to those who are interested in a certified pre-owned car, truck, or SUV, Circle Hyundai Chevrolet has them covered.



“Whether you are interested in financing, parts, or service, contact our New Jersey Hyundai dealership today using our online form. We know you will be impressed by our superior customer service.”



Circle Hyundai Chevrolet also features a state-of-the-art service center that is located right on-site. Customers may either call in and schedule an appointment, or they can also fill out the online service form and one of the friendly and knowledgeable members of the team will reply and arrange a date and time for the vehicle to come in.



Anybody who would like to learn more about Circle Hyundai Chevrolet may visit the dealership’s website; there they can browse through the selection of new and pre owned vehicles, see the current service specials, and much more.



About Circle Hyundai Chevrolet

Circle Hyundai Chevrolet is the source for the latest high-quality Hyundai models in the area. The dealership has the largest selection at the most competitive prices. For more information, please visit http://www.circlehyundai.com/