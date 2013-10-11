Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (9540) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This SWOT analysis and company profile is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to gain a better understanding of the company's business.



WMI's 'Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (9540) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format.



WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about 'Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.' for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

Provides analysis on financial ratios along with a competitor benchmarking section.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees.



Reasons to Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of the company.

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.

Obtain yearly profitability figures.



Key Highlights

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (HHI) is a global shipbuilder, based in South Korea. The company manufactures and markets equipment for the construction, shipbuilding, industrial, offshore, engineering and energy industries. The company's portfolio of products includes container ships, liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, tankers, floating units, oil and gas facilities, diesel engines, compressors, propellers, industrial and marine pumps, transformers, excavators, wheel loaders, wind turbine systems, and other heavy industry products. The company also operates as an engineering procurement and construction (EPC) contractor for industrial plant projects. Furthermore, it provides equipment for nuclear power and oil and gas processing plants. The company has operations across Africa, Asia, North America, South America and Europe. HHI is headquartered in Ulsan, South Korea.



Companies Mentioned



Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.



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