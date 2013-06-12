Hyundai I20 Sedan Launched in Brazil, Expected Soon in India, Reports Gaadi.com

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2013 -- Hyundai Motors has always managed to offer the best of technology and innovation in form of its much famed hatchbacks.



Hyundai recently launched its all new i20 sedan in the international market of Brazil and is expected in the Indian market by early 2014.



India’s leading online portal for posting the particulars about used and new cars, Gaadi.com perceives that the all new sedan has been christened as the HB20S and has been well-built and crafted on the traditional fluidic design.



Also, the all new Hyundai i20 sedan has measures over four meters in length due to which Hyundai will not be able to escape the excise duty charges. Other than that, the sedan exhibits identical wheel base as that of the hatchback i20.



Gaadi.com also perceives that the all new Hyundai i20 sedan or the Hyundai HB20S puts up a massive boot space of about 450 litres along with which the alloy wheels feature smart ten spokes that compliments the overall design of the sedan, as reported by the Economic Times.



On the interiors, an impressive instrument binnacle provides all the much needed information that assists the driver and offers an enhanced driving experience. Also, the all new sedan gets brand new interiors that allow the car buyers to experience a premium feel.



The research team at Gaadi.com also observes that a 1.4L automatic variant can be expected in the Indian market apart from which the all new forthcoming sedan will also feature a remodeled multimedia interface. Also, with i20 hatchback taking on Maruti Suzuki Swift, the all new i20 sedan is expected to be in direct competition with the market leader’s Swift Dzire.



Complete specifications, features, in-depth reviews of the test drive from selected Indian journalists and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of Hyundai i20 sedan can be located on a detailed page unveiled by Gaadi.com.



About Gaadi.com

Gaadi.com is the leading online automotive marketplace that brings car buyers and car sellers together. New car buyers can research their car purchase while used car buyers can browse through the largest collection of inventory online. Serving as the best resource for new car research in India, it provides users with information, opinions & tools that ease the process of finding a suitable car. The used car marketplace of Gaadi.com is the best in online space with a comprehensively curated and photographed stock of used cars. It provides a transparent and reliable platform for used car listings with detailed information for used car buyers.



Visit http://www.gaadi.com/ to know more about at Gaadi.com



Bunny Punia

Gaadi Web Pvt. Ltd.

18004192277