Hyundai Looks Forward to Roll out Santa Fe - Luxury on Wheels, Reports Gaadi.com

Gurgaon, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2013 -- Hyundai India has combined the international technology with Indian standards in form of its stunning Santa Fe SUV that will arrive in India soon.



Hyundai Santa Fe undoubtedly is a perfect blend of advanced technology, impressive power and luxury on wheels.



India’s leading online portal for posting the particulars about used and new cars, Gaadi.com perceives that as the SUV car segment covers a stunning 14 percent market share in India, Hyundai India too plans to tap into this market, with its all new Indian edition of Santa Fe.



Introducing 2WD and 4WD variants of Santa Fe, Hyundai has paired both these variants to a 6-speed manual gearbox. Exhibiting a 2.2L CRDi engine, Hyundai Santa Fe will generate a peak power of 194 bhp along with a peak torque of 420 Nm.



Gaadi.com also observes that as per the test results of the Automotive Research Association of India, the 2013 edition of Santa Fe will also serve as a fuel efficient SUV, generating 14.66 kmpl of mileage. Also, the all new Santa Fe will come tagged at a starting price of 20.95 lacs and will range up to 22.95 lacs.



Exhibiting striking interiors, Santa Fe will be seen featuring a seating capacity for seven passengers. With the striking remote control structure built on the steering wheel, a host of external devices can be plugged in to the incorporated sound system to enjoy unlimited music and much more.



The research team at Gaadi.com also perceives that Santa Fe also meets high safety standard with the installation of anti-lock braking system, electronic stability program, electronic brake-force distribution system and traction control system.



About Gaadi.com

Gaadi.com is the leading online automotive marketplace that brings car buyers and car sellers together. New car buyers can research their car purchase while used car buyers can browse through the largest collection of inventory online. Serving as the best resource for new car research in India, it provides users with information, opinions & tools that ease the process of finding a suitable car. The used car marketplace of Gaadi.com is the best in online space with a comprehensively curated and photographed stock of used cars. It provides a transparent and reliable platform for used car listings with detailed information for used car buyers.



