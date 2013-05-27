Hyundai Motors India Plans to Revive Santro with Diesel Edition, Reports Gaadi.com

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2013 -- The second largest domestic auto maker of India, Hyundai Motors India has unveiled the plans of reviving Santro Xing by rolling out its diesel edition in the Indian market.



Gearing up to launch the brand new Santro CRDi, this addition to the hatchback segment in India is expected to be introduced by late 2013.



India’s leading online portal for posting the particulars about used and new cars, Gaadi.com feels that this successful and best selling small vehicle from Hyundai Motors will be encountering Chevrolet Beat Diesel, Honda Brio Diesel and Nissan Micra post its launch.



Gaadi.com also thinks that the all new Santro CRDi will measure 3565 mm in length, 1525 mm in width and 1590 mm in height. On the contrary, the hatchback will be seen displaying a rear defogger, power windows, central locking and spacious seating capacity as compared to the outgoing model.



The research team of Gaadi.com perceives that the Santro CRDi edition will exhibit 3-cylinder 1.0 CRDi diesel powered engine that will generate a peak power of 72 bhp and a peak torque of 150 Nm when paired to a five speed manual transmission.



Averaging an approximate top speed of 160 kmph, the all new Santro CRDi is expected to generate a superior mileage of 19 to 23 kmpl, as tested by ARAI. Though no official details have been disseminated by the company sources as far as price tags are concerned, the all new Hyundai Santro CRDi will undoubtedly come at a higher price which will still be in an affordable price range.



Expected to give the rest of cars belonging to the hatchback segment a tough run for their money, the diesel powered engine, enhanced mileage and low maintenance costs of Hyundai Santro CRDi remain unbeatable.



The brand new Hyundai Santro CDRi is expected to taste a great success in the Indian market post its launch as the outgoing model has been a huge success amongst the small cars and also, the hatchback segment is undoubtedly the most favorite car segments in the Indian market.



Complete specifications, features, in-depth reviews of the test drive from selected Indian journalists and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of Hyundai Santro CRDi can be located on a detailed page unveiled by Gaadi.com.



