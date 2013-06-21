Hyundai Motors Takes Much Pride in the 2014 Edition of Neo Fluidic Elantra, Reports Gaadi.com

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2013 -- Hyundai Motors recently unveiled the plans of launching the all new face-lifted edition of one of its best cars and the much famed Hyundai Elantra in the Indian Market.



Hyundai Elantra is boasted to be built on the traditional fluidic design that makes it one of the best looking cars amongst the Hyundai range.



India’s leading online portal for posting the particulars about used and new cars, Gaadi.com perceives that the all new 2014 edition of Hyundai Neo Elantra facelift exhibits aggressive looks in terms of appearance.



The all new Hyundai Elantra will be seen exhibiting brand new headlamps along with alloy wheels and a brand new front as well as rear fascia as far as exteriors are concerned. Apart from this, the overall design remains untouched and looks similar to the Fluidic design of the outgoing model of Hyundai Elantra.



Gaadi.com also feels that the 2014 version of Hyundai Elantra will also put up a hexagonal traditional grille along with remodeled headlights and daytime LED lights. On the rear side, the new Elantra will be seen exhibiting revamped tailpipe and redesigned bumper style.



Performance-wise, the all new 2014 edition of Hyundai Elantra facelift will be available in petrol as well as diesel variants. The 1.5L diesel powered engine will generate a peak power of 126 bhp and the 1.8L petrol based engine will generate 147 bhp of peak power and is expected to be paired with a 6-speed manual or automatic transmission.



Complete specifications, features, in-depth reviews of the test drive from selected Indian journalists and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of Hyundai Elantra Facelift can be located on a detailed page unveiled by Gaadi.com.



