Hyundai Plans Big to Launch the All New I30 in India, Reports Gaadi.com

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2013 -- Despite the clutter that prevails in the automobiles industry today, car buyers in India still looks forward to its favorite hatchback segment.



In order to meet the demands of the Indian car buyers, Hyundai Motors India has revealed the plan to introduce an all new i30.



India’s leading online portal for posting the particulars about used and new cars, Gaadi.com believes that Hyundai i30 will be available in the Indian market in both petrol and diesel variants. Being a premium hatchback, the all new Hyundai i30 is expected to hit the Indian market with much more smart and stylish looks.



Exhibiting a bit longer and wider dynamics than the existing model of i20, the latest model from Hyundai will is expected to offer the comforts of a premium sedan in form of a premium hatchback. Measuring 4235 mm in length, 1544 mm in width and 1480 mm in height, Hyundai i30 will also feature 2560 mm of wheel base and will be crafted on the much famed fluidic design.



Gaadi.com also believes that Hyundai i30 will come with the options of 15, 16 and 17 inches of alloy wheels. Putting up a seating capacity of 5 passengers and stylish interiors on display, Hyundai i30 will also feature an anti-lock braking system, electronic stability system, telescopic steering wheels and auto cruise control.



Being one of the upcoming cars in India, i30 will also exhibit a boot space of 340L which can be further expanded to 1250L once the rear seats are folded. Other than exhibiting 53 L of fuel tank capacity, the all new hatchback will generate a mileage of 16 kmpl as tested by ARAI.



As far as the performance is concerned, 1.4L and 1.6L of petrol variants will generate 98 bhp and 118 bhp of a peak power along with 137 Nm and 156 Nm of peak torque respectively. On the contrary, the 1.4L and 1.6L of diesel powered engines will generate a peak power of 88 bhp and 109 bhp and 220 Nm and 260 Nm of peak torque respectively when paired with 4-speed automatic gearbox and 5-speed manual gearbox.



Offering the best of hatchbacks, Hyundai i30 is expected to challenge Ford Figo and with the rising demand amongst the buyers, this much famed hatch is much awaited in the Indian market.



Complete specifications, features, in-depth reviews of the test drive from selected Indian journalists and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of Hyundai i30 can be located on a detailed page unveiled by Gaadi.com.



