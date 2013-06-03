Hyundai Plans to Launch the Much Awaited Tucson in India, Reports Gaadi.com

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2013 -- Other than the much hyped Sante Fe, Hyundai Motors India Limited has also unveiled the plans of introducing the all new face-lifted version of Hyundai Tucson or as much famed, the ix35.



With a bold face and muscular appearance, the latest edition of Hyundai Tucson is expected to be launched by the end of 2013 in India.



India’s leading online portal for posting the particulars about used and new cars, Gaadi.com perceives that along with a big grille and extensive lights, the all Hyundai the ix35 will be seen exhibiting striking side lines that gives the vehicle a robust look apart from which Tucson will also feature enhanced ground clearance that positions the car as a full-fledged SUV.



Gaadi.com also feels that the all new Hyundai Tucson has been designed on the DNA Fluidic Concept that serves the purpose of reflecting and accomplishing the aspired energetic and muscular illustration of the SUV. Exhibiting an enhanced legroom and headroom, the incorporation of the dual-panel panoramic sunroof adds to the generousness of Tucson.



As per the performance records, the all new Hyundai Tucson or the ix35 will be seen putting up a 2.0L CRDi diesel engine that will generate a peak power of 134 bhp when paired to a six-speed manual transmission. Moreover, as per the company sources, Hyundai will also introduce an automatic as well as a 4X4 variant of Tucson in the near future.



The research team at Gaadi.com also perceives that the new Hyundai Tucson or the ix35 will come with a central LCD screen installed on the dashboard also functions as a satellite navigation device that is used to view the music player data too. One can also witness an automatic climate control structure as well.



Featuring a seating capacity for 5 passengers, the latest edition of this SUV will also exhibit enhanced boot space that can be achieved by folding the rear seats. Expected to arrive in India by the end of this year, the all new Tucson will come tagged within the price bracket of 17 lacs to 20 lacs.



Complete specifications, features, in-depth reviews of the test drive from selected Indian journalists and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of Hyundai Tucson can be located on a detailed page unveiled by Gaadi.com.



About Gaadi.com

Gaadi.com is the leading online automotive marketplace that brings car buyers and car sellers together. New car buyers can research their car purchase while used car buyers can browse through the largest collection of inventory online. Serving as the best resource for new car research in India, it provides users with information, opinions & tools that ease the process of finding a suitable car. The used car marketplace of Gaadi.com is the best in online space with a comprehensively curated and photographed stock of used cars. It provides a transparent and reliable platform for used car listings with detailed information for used car buyers.



Visit http://www.gaadi.com/ to know more about at Gaadi.com

Bunny Punia

Gaadi Web Pvt. Ltd.

18004192277