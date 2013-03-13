Hyundai Reveals the Next Generation Hyundai Genesis

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- Welcome to the future: HCD-14 Genesis is the premium Hyundai vehicle prototype. With interactive, 3D gesture recognition and eye-tracking technology, HCD-14 Genesis is a technological revolution in auto capabilities. The unveiling of the HCD-14 Genesis is Hyundai’s showcase of the future direction of premium vehicle design. The roll out of the Hyundai’s concept car at the North American International Auto Show signals departure from sector convention. In an industry virtually defined by standard product, marketing and service approaches, Hyundai retail auto presence is unique.



Since 2008, Hyundai has outperformed in the premium auto segment. Forecast of the company’s growth prospectus of market share is based on reporting data of total sales by year, for Genesis and Equus vehicles: Genesis 6,167 (2008), 21,889 (2009), 29,122 (2010), 32,998 (2011) and 33,973 (2012); Equus 196 (2010), 3,193 (2011) and 3,972 (2012). In the total premium market segment, Hyundai showed exponential growth, also reflected in total premium auto retail share during the same period: 6,167 (2008) at 1.4%, 21,889 (2009) at 6.3%, 29,318 (2010) at 7.2%, 36,191 (2011) at 8.8% and 37,945 (2012) at 9.0%. This included entry-Premium Coupe cars, Mid-Luxury autos and Premium Luxury product segments.



Consumer segmentation study of the Genesis and Equus’ premium segment showed success in market value retention. According to ALG rates for 36 months, Genesis retained residual value higher than global and domestic competition. Similar performance was reflected in Equus residual values at the three year mark, which exceeded European competitors. Comparison of ALG Residual Values (%) between January and February 2013 for both vehicles in their respective classes exhibited leadership in the premium segment: Genesis Sedan (50.5), BMW 5-Series (43.5), Mercedes E-Class (48.0), Lexus GS (49.9) and Cadillac CTS (44.0); Equus (45.0), Lexus LS (49.5), BMW 7-Series (42.5), Audi A8 (42.5) and Mercedes S-Class (43.0).



Hyundai’s premium consumers are driven by intelligence. Hyundai currently captures +5% of the U.S. auto market. The brand identity is making great strides. If concept cars have paved the way for Hyundai’s success, it is that of next generation technologies that will drive the forthcoming era. HCD-14 Genesis rear-wheel drive performance is just one of the marks of distinction that are making Hyundai a more dynamic and technologically sound auto maker. In addition to superlative design, HCD-14 includes: rear-hinged rear door, interactive safety technology, vehicle dynamics and direct injected TAU® V8 Power motor.



Genesis offers easy entrance with rear-hinged, rear door configuration. Ergonomics and driver interface engineering create a smart response system. Vehicle dynamics in HCD-14 advance driving with gesture-based controls and eye-tracking response. This enables drivers to eliminate distractions, and stay more focused on the road. The direct injected TAU® V8 power motor is an improvement in powertrain capacity. The Tau® V8 engine is fueled by a 5.0-liter direct injection system has Dual Continuously Variable Valve Timing (D-CVVT) for the maximum power driving performance. Hyundai is low carbon emissions.



