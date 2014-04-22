Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Hyundai Rotem Company: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

Strategic Defence Intelligence's "Hyundai Rotem Company: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, recent developments, key employees as well as company locations and subsidiaries.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Hyundai Rotem Company"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Strategic Defence Intelligence strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Hyundai Rotem Company" for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "Hyundai Rotem Company"

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Hyundai Rotem Company (Hyundai Rotem) is a provider of railroad equipment and defense vehicles. The company designs, develops, manufactures and sells railway vehicles, battle tanks and plant equipment. Its railway vehicles include electric multiple units, light rail vehicles, high-speed trains, locomotives and passenger coaches. In addition, it specializes in research, development, construction and manufacturing of systems for ground weapons. Its ground weapon systems include main battle tank (MBT) systems, wheeled armored vehicle (WAV) systems and simulators. The company also offers a range of plant engineering capabilities including car manufacturing systems, total turnkey engineering and wind power facilities. It is an affiliated company of Hyundai Motor Company. Hyundai Rotem is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.



Companies Mentioned



Hyundai Rotem Company



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/153041/hyundai-rotem-company-aerospace-and-defense-company-profile-and-swot-report.html

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