"Hyundai Santro Xing Got a New Bling" the Diesel Version Launched --- Gaadi.com Reports

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- Gaadi.com research shows that Hyundai Motors India Limited after its success of Santro Xing CNG and Petro, the best- seller car, is now all set to announce Hyundai Santro Xing Diesel to India. The Hyundai Santro Xing is a hatchback with simple looks; however it is designed excellently to attract the small car lovers. Santro, the base model for Hyundai has already been proved a reliable model for Hyundai. Santro Xing has been considered as the car that has brought performance, quality and reasonable price to Indian market.



Hyundai Santro Xing has 7 variants namely Hyundai Santro Xing Non- AC, Hyundai Santro Xing Non- AC CNG, Hyundai Santro Xing GL Plus, Hyundai Santro Xing GLS, Hyundai Santro Xing eco GL Plus- LPG, Hyundai Santro Xing eco GLS- LPG, Hyundai Santro Xing GLS CNG, Hyundai Santro Xing GL Plus CNG. Santro was first introduced to Indian market in 1999, which changed the view about the small car in Indian market. The car’s uniqueness was head room, which established itself comfortably against the powerful brand of Maruti. Xing is available in 8 charming colours. The available colours are Crystal White, Sleek Silver, Silky Beige, Dark Grey, Black Diamond, Berry Red, Electric Red and Sparkle Blue. Its price varies from Rs.3 lakh to 5 lakh.



Hyundai Santro Xing Diesel version’ s appearance is similar to other variants of the family; however its noticeable change is its CRDI engine. According to the study done by Gaadi.com, Hyundai Santro Xing Diesel will have fuel efficient CRDI engine accompanied by a five speed manual transmission. It will deliver mileage of 23.5 Kmpl on highways. It means that Santro Xing’s Diesel engine can be considered a fuel efficient engine. Some minor changes will also be noticed in the hatchback, which are rectangular headlamps, Bluetooth interface, V- shaped Grille and steering wheel attached to audio control along with several safety features.



Hyundai Santro Xing has successfully completed 13 years and is still going strong and has already made a household name throughout India. Hyundai Santro Xing has recently undergone numerous improvements, developments and facelifts as per the requirement of Indian customer.



Gaadi.com unveils a detailed page of Hyundai Santro Xing that provides expansive specifications, features, expert and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of the Hyundai Santro Xing Diesel. It also contains the exhaustive review of the first drive for select few Indian journalists.



