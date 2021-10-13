Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN, HYZNW, DCRB, DCRBW, DCRBU) Investor Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2021 -- An investor, who purchased shares of Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN, HYZNW, DCRB, DCRBW, DCRBU), filed a lawsuit over alleged Securities Laws violations by Hyzon Motors Inc.



Honeoye Falls, NY based HYZON Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, manufactures hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles and fuel cell systems.



On September 28, 2021, market analyst Blue Orca Capital published a report regarding Hyzon which stated, among other things, that "Hyzon's Largest Customer is a Fake-Looking Chinese Shell Entity Formed 3 Days Before Deal Announced[,]" and "Channel Checks Reveal Next Largest Customer Not Really a Customer … when we channel checked these claims with Hiringa, its executive clarified that Hiringa was not actually a customer, but a 'channel partner' assisting Hyzon in marketing vehicles to real end customers in New Zealand." The Blue Orca report also stated that "According to Hyzon, Hiringa will account for 24% of the Company's projected deliveries in 2021. Yet Hiringa stated point blank that no deliveries would be taken in 2021[.]" Further, the Blue Orca report stated that "Former Executives Left in Part Because of Concerns over Misrepresentations on Customer Contracts. We spoke with one former senior executive … [h]e said he 'didn't like the way [customer contracts] were being presented' and compared Hyzon 'a bit like unfortunately what Nikola was doing… I was very uncomfortable with that.'"



Shares of Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN, HYZNW, DCRB, DCRBW, DCRBU) declined from $10.29 per share on September 22, 2021, to $6.00 per share on September 29, 2021.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN, HYZNW, DCRB, DCRBW, DCRBU) common shares between February 9, 2021 and September 27, 2021, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between February 9, 2021 and September 27, 2021, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Hyzon was misrepresenting the nature of its "customer" contracts and severely embellished its "deals" and "partnerships" with customers, that Hyzon could not deliver its announced vehicles in 2021, on its stated timeline, and thatas a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.



