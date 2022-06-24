Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN, HYZNW) Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit Against Directors Filed

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2022 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that an investor in shares of Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN, HYZNW, DCRB, DCRBW, DCRBU) filed a lawsuit against certain directors of Hyzon Motors Inc..



The plaintiff alleges that certain directors of Hyzon Motors Inc breached their fiduciary duties owed to investors in Hyzon Motors Inc. The plaintiff claims that defendants lied about securing purported deals with big-name companies and fabricated financial information in the months leading up to their summer merger to drive up the combined Hyzon Motors' value.



The lawsuit against certain directors of Hyzon Motors Inc over alleged breaches of fiduciary duties follows a lawsuit that was filed by another investor against Hyzon Motors Inc over alleged securities laws violations. According to that complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of New York the plaintiff alleges that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between February 9, 2021 and September 27, 2021, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Hyzon was misrepresenting the nature of its "customer" contracts and severely embellished its "deals" and "partnerships" with customers, that Hyzon could not deliver its announced vehicles in 2021, on its stated timeline, and thatas a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.



