I-Adapters.com Brings Brand Power to Accessory Market with Introduction of Premium Brands

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- iPhone 5 accessories are all the rage right now, as one of the most popular phones on the market continues to prove its versatility with the addition of new mounts and features. The iPhone/iPad/iPod product lineup is extremely robust and inspires innovations by third-party developers to enhance and extend their usability. i-Adapters.com meets the accessory needs of users by offering more than 500 products that have been hand-selected to augment iDevices. The company began by offering accessory solutions primarily targeting new iPhone 5 users, and has recently broadened its offerings to include premium products for the iPhone, iPad and iPod.



“We first saw the need for new, affordable adapters, cables and accessories when the iPhone 5 came out with the Lightning connector. Users who bought an iPhone 5 could no longer use their 30-pin accessories and found themselves facing the costly task of updating cables, docking stations and more,” said i-Adapters.com spokesperson. “Customers came to us for products that fit their needs and were more affordable. We still offer those types of solutions, but now have even more products, including many premium brands.”



For example, a keyboard cover for the iPad offers both screen protection and user-friendly typing actions, while lightning cable and USB splitters for car chargers allow multiple devices to charge from a single power point.



Even more impressive are the specialist innovations, including a foosball table adaptation for the iPad, flexible tripod mounts for photography and a Bluetooth remote camera shutter control. And, i-Adapters.com continues to offer affordable lightning cables and adapters.



“Our goal is provide great products and a great customer experience, plus news and information that will benefit iDevice product owners. We work with manufacturers to bring customers the best products at the best prices. The customer service team in our Florida headquarters is available to personally answer any questions and offer assistance with products and ordering,” said i-Adapters.com spokesperson.



“We are aiming to become the worldwide leader in iPhone, iPod and iPad cases, lightning adapters, lightning cables, which increase the versatility and usability of these amazing devices. Our website updates frequently with innovative products so users should be sure to check back regularly. Our latest additions are premium branded products that our loyal customers were asking for. But we continue to offer market leading prices even on these branded products.”



About i-Adapters.com

i-Adapters.com strives to bring customers the best new accessories for iPhones, iPads and iPods. They hand select and stock lightning cables, lightning adapters, cases and accessories from top manufacturers. For more information, please visit: http://www.i-adapters.com/