I ADORE MIAMI Joins Keller Williams Realty's Luxury Homes International

Aventura, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- South Florida realty group I ADORE MIAMI has announced its induction into Keller Williams Realty’s Luxury Homes International, a prestigious group consisting of some of the industry’s most esteemed real estate specialists. Brigitte Lina Lombari, the company's founder and sales director, and Richard Lombari, its CEO and broker, will now be part of an agent-to-agent network alongside other top-producing real estate professionals.



Their membership into the exclusive organization signifies I ADORE MIAMI's status as one of the leading real estate groups in the region; agents who are included in Luxury Homes International are required to meet stringent educational and experiential standards within the luxury market. As such, this prestigious partnership validates I ADORE MIAMI’s explicit emphasis on innovative and professional approaches to luxury real estate services.



Indeed, this announcement came shortly after the firm accomplished several milestones in enhancing its services. It recently launched a comprehensive new website at IAdoreMiami.com that featured a wide range of advanced design elements, tools, features, and information. These include an advanced property search function, a list of exclusive deals on high-end properties, an interactive search map, an extensive list of condominiums, and such unique features as a lifestyle guide, official blog, and video real estate tours.



Of particular note is the group’s signature PDF brochure, which can be downloaded or viewed through the website, and are a fairly unique service in the industry. The professionally-made leaflet is designed to be attractive and navigable, and places an emphasis on international clients (who comprise a significant proportion of homebuyers in South Florida). The brochure provides information on each of the group’s many comprehensive services, highlighting its innovative and technological approach to home searches, negotiation, property marketing, and more. It also describes other services that are unique for a realty group, including legal assistance, loan financing, immigration assistance, and accounting services.



Such innovative services and strategies explain why I ADORE MIAMI was accepted into a group as prestigious as Luxury Homes International. Based in Aventura, it specializes in a wide variety of Miami Luxury Real Estate, including commercial, luxury, and preconstruction. Brigitte and Richard Lombari are among the most experienced and professionally-certified real estate experts in the region.