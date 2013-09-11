I ADORE MIAMI Launches New Website

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- South Florida realty group I ADORE MIAMI has launched a new website at IAdoreMiami.com. The professionally designed website is intended to serve as a leading resource on Luxury Miami Real Estate, with a comprehensive selection of tools, features, and information.



The homepage includes a visually striking slideshow of high resolution images that each represents a distinct category of properties, such as condos, penthouses, and oceanfront homes. A “quick search” function prominently features just below the slideshow, allowing users to immediately locate their desired property based on criteria such as bedroom number, price range, location, and the like.



Other sections include exclusive deals that represent high-end properties, an interactive search map, a downloadable brochure, an extensive list of condominiums, and more. The website is intended to be well-organized, user-friendly, and navigable. An emphasis has been placed on providing comprehensive services, and for this reason the website includes such unique features as a lifestyle guide, official blog, video real estate tours, and the like.



Notably, the website is available in three foreign languages: French, Spanish, and Portuguese. This reflects the company’s explicit acknowledgement of the growing market of international buyers. Indeed, the new website was launched largely in response to the increasing utilization of the web by sellers and buyers of real estate. In light of its all-inclusive design and approach, I ADORE MIAMI’s website is likely to be heavily-trafficked and effective.



About I ADORE MIAMI

I ADORE MIAMI is based in Aventura and specializes in a wide variety of South Florida real estate, including commercial, luxury, and preconstruction.