I ADORE MIAMI Offering Online Brochures for Luxury Real Estate and Investment Properties

Aventura, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Shortly after launching its innovative new website at IAdoreMiami.com, South Florida realty group I ADORE MIAMI has begun to offer another web-based resource: informative PDF brochures that can be viewed online or downloaded. Notably, such a service is fairly unique among realtors.



Aimed at appealing to buyers, sellers, and investors worldwide, the professionally-made leaflet is designed to be attractive and navigable, and places an emphasis on international clients (who comprise a significant proportion of homebuyers in South Florida).



The brochure provides information on each of the group’s many comprehensive services, highlighting its innovative and technological approach to home searches, negotiation, property marketing, and more. It also describes other services that are unique for a realty group, including legal assistance, loan financing, immigration assistance, and accounting services.



Testimonials are also included to draw attention to I ADORE MIAMI’s widespread acclaim, with users invited to contact the group and visit its official website for more information. Overall, the brochure reflects firm’s explicit emphasis on utilizing distinct and technological approaches to customer services, which in turn reflects the growing utilization of the web by sellers and buyers of real estate, especially those from outside the United States.



In a similar vein, I ADORE MIAMI’s official website was designed to serve as a leading resource on Luxury Miami Real Estate, with a comprehensive selection of tools, features, and information. Its “quick search” function allows users to immediately locate their desired property based on criteria such as bedroom number, price range, location, and the like. There is a section on exclusive deals that represent high-end properties, an interactive search map, an extensive list of condominiums, a lifestyle guide, an official blog, video real estate tours, and more.



About I ADORE MIAMI

I ADORE MIAMI is based in Aventura and specializes in a wide variety of Miami Luxury Real Estate, becoming one of the fastest-growing realty groups in South Florida.