"I Am Second" Is Proud to Present Watercolor Postcards/Charity Benefit Premiere for St. Jude's

Nashville, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2013 -- “I am Second” is proud to announce the premiere of the independent film, Watercolor Postcards. CMA Music Festival Fan Fair will start off with the benefit event on Tuesday, June 4th, 2013. This event will feature the first U.S. screening of the movie Watercolor Postcards with an after party to follow. The event has been co-sponsored by popular brands such as Alex and Ani and Willow Creek Jewelry. This is a charity event thus all proceeds after event costs will be donated to the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital which is internationally recognized for its pioneering work in finding cures and saving children with pediatric cancer and other catastrophic diseases.



Watercolor Postcards is a story of Cotton (Critics’ Choice Award Nominee, Bailee Madison), a precocious ten year-old girl, who reaches out to her sister Sunny (Tony Award Nominee Laura Bell Bundy) in Hollywood calling her home for what could be the last chance to see their mother (Emmy Award nominee Joan Van Ark). Butch (Conrad Goode), a man searching for his soul, who has left his life in pro football filled with big-time money and fame for the solemn existence of an artist. The lives of the characters intertwine and the three are taught the values of hope, faith and love in the forgotten town of Bent Arrow. The tale has been masterfully created through the imaginative and modern script of Conrad Goode and the artistic direction of Rajeev Dassani bring this gripping take to life. The director of this film, Dassani is best known for his student film, A Day’s Work. His previous film A Day’s Work has received the honor of winning the Academy award for best student film along with many other international festival awards. Rhett Giles and Conrad Goode are the producers with Dick Gambala and Lucinda Herrmann as executive producers.



The cast and crew are expected to attend will be Laura Bell Bundy, Conrad Goode, Steve Eastin, Rajeev Dassani and Paul Sanchez. There will also be a live performance by Jimmie Allen lead singer of Colour of London at Benefit Party. The reception from 6:30-8 p.m. and the film “Watercolor Postcards” screening from 8-9 p.m. will be held at the Franklin Theatre 419 Main St Franklin, and the Benefit Party Events on 3rd, 209 3rd Ave N, Nashville from 9 p.m.-2 a.m



WHAT:

Watercolor Postcards Movie Premiere and Charity Benefit for Saint Jude’s Hospital in Memphis, live performance by Jimmie Allen lead singer of Colour of London at Benefit Party, following screening

Website: http://watercolorpostcardspremiere-es2005.eventbrite.com

Movie website: http://www.watercolorpostcardsthemovie.com



WHEN:

Tuesday, June 4th 2013

Reception 6:30 – 8:00pm

Screening 8:00pm-9:00pm

Benefit Party 9:00pm – 2:00am



WHERE:

Reception/Screening

Franklin Theatre

419 Main St Franklin

Benefit Party

Events on 3rd

209 3rd Ave N, Nashville



For information about the event or or the movie contact:



Angie Quidim 858-768-1563 aeq@watercolorpostcardsthemovie.com