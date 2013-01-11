I Am the Girl with the Journal: New Novel from Tenika C. Jennings Inspires Readers to Trek Through the Tough Times.

Nashville, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/11/2013 -- Growing up certainly isn’t easy. For author Tenika Jennings, flourishing into a successful adult brought its fair share of trials, tribulations and challenges. Now, for the first time, she is wrapping her story into a powerful new book in the hope it will help others.



Interweaving her own life with facets of fiction, ‘I am the Girl with the Journal’ is already inspiring the many who have turned its pages.



Synopsis:



The Girl With the Journal is a great story. It’s about what I learned growing up and going through different experiences in life. It’s what I learned about through my relationships with boys, family and friends.



The book explains how I used God as my main strength and encourages readers to turn to him in tough times. Every page in the book rhymes. It talks about how I felt about things what hurt me the most and what was my biggest lesson in life, while also touching on my failures.



How you are afraid you will be a failure in life and the stress you go through dealing with that pressure. Life lessons are what the book is all about and it tells you to learn from your mistake.



As the author explains, her primary purpose is to help others.



“This story is very important to me because it’s about all the things I learned about as I was getting older and becoming independent. While fiction, it is based on true relationships,” says Jennings.



She continues, “I'm hoping the reader will learn from my mistakes. I'm hoping to make the readers’ journey easier and hoping there’s a lesson in the book that someone will learn.”



Geared at people of college age, thousands are expected to indulge in Jennings’ story in a bid to improve their own lives.



Critics praise the author and her work for their efforts to help others. However, with so much success on her hands, Jennings refuses to lose sight of what is important.



“My mission is to share my story with as many people as possible in the hope that they will take away life-changing lessons. I’m confident I’ll achieve this and can’t wait to see what I achieve,” she concludes.



‘I am the Girl with the Journal’, published by AuthorHouse, is available from Amazon: http://amzn.to/11cWa8X



About Tenika C. Jennings

The Author of The Girl With the Journal is Tenika C. Jennings. Tenika C. Jennings is from the town of Belleville, Illinois. The Girl With the Journal is Tenika's first book. Tenika enjoys writing and reading as well. Tenika has no pets and enjoys traveling.