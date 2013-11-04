I and We Coaching Hosts Latest in Fall 2013 Relationship Discussion Series

Mt Pleasant, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- I and We Coaching is proud to present the latest in their Fall 2013 Discussion Series for Individuals and Couples titled, “The Flow Cycle.” The event will take place at Tidewater Executive Center in Mt. Pleasant on Thursday, November 7th.



Why is it that the qualities we used to find so endearing of our mate now irritates us like fingers on a chalkboard? Why are we having a hard time staying connected in our intimate relationships? Why do certain couples have a propensity to move from the blissful state of the honeymoon phase to the treacherous battles so quickly and painfully? These are a few of the questions that I and WE Coaching as part of their relationship counseling series.



Discover the answers to these questions as well as insight into many other relationship mysteries, such as why the divorce rate is so high, especially for second or third marriages. The goal? To give people an overview of the dynamics that occur when two “I’s” become a “We” and to have a lively discussion around the points that resonate with people the most.



Some of the main points that will be covered are:



- M.IA. – Memory, Image, and Attraction

- The “I” Side of the Cycle

- The “We” Cycle – How se sabotage our relationships at home and at work

- How to stop the Cycle and begin the healing process

- Defining decisions

- Surrendering



The cost to attend this thought provoking installment is $5 per person, and all proceeds are going to Charleston Basket Brigade, a local charity dedicated to bringing the community together to help feed families of the Lowcountry on Thanksgiving.



Come join other individuals and couples for this insightful, informative and engaging discussion by signing up at www.iandwecoaching.com. Simply click on “Events” and register. Space is being limited to 30 people, so sign up early!



I and WE Coaching

Glenn Cohen

843-852-9828

222 W. Coleman Blvd #124

Mt Pleasant, SC 29464

gcohen@iandwecoaching.com

www.iandwecoaching.com