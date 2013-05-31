I-Blason Launches Three New Styles of Phone Case for the Samsung Galaxy S 4

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2013 -- It seems that almost every year a revolutionary new product hits the market, and never more so than in the mobile arena, where competition is fierce and new features are at a premium. The Samsung Galaxy S4 is currently tipped to set the market alight, and case manufacturer i-Blason are looking to protect these new purchases with three Samsung Galaxy S4 cases each of which promises to be sturdy and feature filled.



The three new Samsung galaxy s4 holster models are all featured on their website with high quality image galleries, detailed product description and a list of features, together with clear pricing and postage information and secure payment options. The site also has a video demonstration of each Samsung galaxy s4 holster case in action so users can see exactly what they’ll get.



All three cases are variants of the Transformer Prime Holster Case for Samsung Galaxy S4, and like Iron Man’s suits, come with core functionality with a variety of other features to best suit the needs of the user.



A spokesperson for i-Blason explained, “The Transformer Prime Holster cases add the most protection to an S4 with the inner layer made from impact resistant polycarbonate and features a shock absorbing silicone inner sleeve. As corners often take the most impact they feature double thickness silicone. The Transformer Prime Holster cases come with 6 different color options. They also have a kick-out stand, allowing the case to stand vertically and horizontally when users wish to watch video or use it as a tablet. The Slim Fit Transformer Holster Case with stand is the slimmest holster available for the phone that offers the same functionality while remaining slim and streamlined. The Armorbox Dual Layer Tough Holster cases come in three colors, and are the most stylish holster cases with a matte finish on the back, but it also features the tough impact resistant polycarbonate for maximum protection. All of them have a locking swivel belt clip which is easily locked into an extended position and provides different viewing angles while watching movies or making Facetime video calls, rotatable 180 degrees. With this feature set, we expect our cases to be as ubiquitous as the phones themselves.”



About i-Blason:

i-Blason began as a concept of engineering and creating products that protect and prolong technological devices like smartphones and tablets through covers and cases. I-Blason offers a myriad of character, personality, and theme in their designs, with classic, elegant, hip, stylish, colorful, or minimalist cases to enhancing customers’ mobile experience. At i-Blason, they desire for phone and tablet users to enjoy their gadgets stylishly and durably with a long 'wear and tear' guarantee. For more information, please visit: http://www.i-blason.com