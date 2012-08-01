iGadgets.no Becomes Favorite Destination for iPhone and iPad Lovers

Asker, Akershus -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2012 -- iGadgets.no is now a hot spot for gadget aficionados looking out for iPhone and iPad accessories. iGadgets.no stores the latest accessories at reasonable prices.



According to the CEO of iGadgets.no, “There exists huge demand for iPhone accessories. Although there is no dearth of websites offering iPhone accessories, most of them are exorbitantly priced. That’s how we conceived iGadgets.no- a place where customers can get high quality products at affordable price.”



“Our modus operandi is quite different from other businesses. We believe in creating a relationship of trust with our customers. If a customer comes to us repeatedly, we feel that’s our success. With this goal in mind, we procure all the accessories directly from the manufacturers. We have eliminated the middlemen from the channel and pass on the price benefits to our customers. We provide an edge to our business through friendly shipping terms, quick delivery and fantastic customer support. All the enquires and customer queries are responded to within 24 hours.” He adds.



iGadgets.no is one of the biggest online storehouse that keeps latest accessories and mobile tabs. Right from iPhone and iPad covers to bling covers and water resistant covers are available online. The company adds new line of products as soon as they become available in the market. The company also honors the customer requests by adding products and accessories on demand. The customers can fill up the contact us form available on the website for queries.



Shipment is done free for orders over $100. If the order is under $100, the customers are charged only the actual shipment cost. iGadgets.no also issues gift vouchers with a validity of 3 years. The gift vouchers can be bought from $50 onwards.



To know more about iGadgets.no and to enquire about the best products at best prices, please visit http://www.igadgets.no today.



Contact:

http://www.igadgets.no