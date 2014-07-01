I Glass Doors Website, Frameless Glass Door Line, Launch

Bedfordshire, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- I Glass Doors, a UK manufacturer and installer of frameless glass doors, has unveiled its full product line and website. Serving commercial and residential customers, the company provides numerous products, including fully retractable frameless glass doors. Customers benefit from comfort, space savings, and unobstructed views.



Visitors to the new website will find instant quotes and a wealth of information on the frameless, bi-folding, and sliding doors carried by I Glass Doors. French doors are also being sold on the site. Customers can choose online from over 30 operational configurations depending on how they want to open or close the doors. The company is also offering over 300 color combinations plus glazes and finishes which can make each door or window unique. See their website for further details of their product range - http://iglassdoors.co.uk/



I glass company manufactures each products in a dedicated facility. It also employs expert installers, ensuring high quality and customer service. Every step is conducted with the most care; even the measuring stage is carefully executed so the finished products matches the opening exactly. All windows and doors from the manufacturer are custom-made.



The i glass range of products , accessible via an online catalog, features a range of single-glazed frameless doors for interiors, double-glazed frameless patio doors, and a series of aluminum bi-folding doors. Comfort-enhancing windows and doors are made easily accessible, including the popular ultra slim patio doors sold by the company.



Go to http://iglassdoors.co.uk to see the new website and learn more about the company’s residential and commercial products.



About I Glass Doors

I Glass Doors designs, manufactures, and installs a range of window and door products in the UK residential and commercial market. Running on years of industry experience, the company focuses on high product quality and excellent customer service. It employs a team of experts who can conduct accurate site surveys and effective and efficient installations. All products come with a warrantee and fast and free quotes are available online.



Headquater UK

Unit 1, Bay Close, Progress Way, Luton, Bedfordshire, LU4 9UP, England

Telephone: 01582 492730 (local)

+44 01582 492730 (international)

Fax : 01582 494239

quotes@iglassdoors.co.uk

www.iglassdoors.co.uk



Business Hours

Weekday: 8am to 6pm

Sunday: closed