I Hate Cpap Machine for Sleep Apnea Snoring and Insomnia

Abu Dhabi, UAE -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/29/2021 -- Alternatives for People with Sleep Apnea Who Can't Stand Wearing a CPAP Mask



By Prof. Dr. Luis Gavin, King's College Hospital, a leading hospital in Dubai



Professor Dr. Luis Gavin – a leading international Speaker, Consultant Physician and Maxillofacial Surgeon – has developed a new treatment concept for Sleep Problems, Insomnia, Snoring, Sleep Apnea – and CPAP Sleep Apnea machine intolerance.



The concept offers a perfect solution for patients that hate CPAP machine



Treatments take place using an inside-the-mouth jaw advancement night device, which Dr. Gavin has developed as an alternative to surgeries and a CPAP machine (continuous positive airway pressure ventilation by a night mask in obstructive Sleep Apnea)



WHY TREAT SLEEP DEFICIENCY?

Sleep deprivation causes day sleepiness, lack of concentration, lower work productivity, irritability, anxiety, overeating, increased smoking and drinking to ease anxiety. It is also a medical risk due to high arterial pressure, can cause possible heart failure, brain stroke



HOW TO TREAT IT

This revolutionary new approach by Professor Dr. Gavin is to cast your mouth and make a tailored upper and lower teeth splint connected by a hinge with a screw that facilitates the pull down and forward of the jaw. This opens the pass of air in the throat, increasing air flow to the brain, therefore allowing for a better, healthier, comfortable and deeper sleep. Snoring is reduced as well



Reasons Why People Hate Their CPAP Machines



Here are the top most common complaints:



1. Wearing a mask to sleep is totally uncomfortable



2. The pressure might be wrong specifically while someone is lying on their back. If a person changes position during the night, the air pressure can be too strong. This can be uncomfortable.



3. The mask might not work for people with nasal congestion



People who have a chronic nasal congestion might not get the amount of air they really need.



4. It is really difficult for some people to get used to. It's uncomfortable and they end up ripping it off in the middle of the night.



5. Some people don't tolerate forced air in their nose can also lead to excessive dryness.



6. Masks aren't the best option for people with claustrophobia.



7. People with sensitive or acne-prone skin end up with breakouts, irritation or rashes if anything, including a CPAP mask, touches their skin.



8. The CPAP machine is too loud to get adequate rest.



9. It is common to wake up with a dry mouth and stuffy nose



10. Some patients can get abdominal distension, bloating, belching, and flatulence.



11. Some patients are prone to sinus infection, pneumonia, or bronchitis. CPAPs can be a route for infection in sleep apnea patients.



12. There's a question as to whether people with milder forms of sleep apnea even need a CPAP machine. They wonder why they need to experience discomfort when there might be other options available.



At last, people who hate CPAP masks have a way to reduce their sleep apnea symptoms, as well as the risk of developing other serious health conditions. And with less noise and discomfort, they can finally get a good night's sleep.



Media Contact



IG @dr.luisgavin

Facebook: DrLuis Gavin

WhatsApp: +971 567048581

https://www.linkedin.com/in/prof-dr-luis-gavin-1938a425/?originalSubdomain=ae

youtube https://bit.ly/3jc9V3W

Email: drluisgavin@drluisgavin.com

https://drluisgavin.com